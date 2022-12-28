At the end of his Legendaddy World Tour, El Cangri's final words were dedicated to his fans and a very special person that helped him along the way.

Daddy Yankee has officially retired from music after more than 20 years as one of the urban genre's greatest stars.

To close with broche de oro, El Cangri went on his Legendaddy World Tour, selling out more than 85 shows across the United States, Canada and Latin America, wrapping it up in Miami with heartfelt words for his fans and a significant person in his life, his wife, Mireddys Gonzalez.

"To all my fans worldwide, I want to thank you very much for your support and for opening the doors not only to me but to a whole movement from scratch," he said at the final show. "I remember when I was 13 or 14 years old, I was a kid with a vision, many dreams and aspirations, and as time went by, I saw beautiful audiences worldwide. Looking back, I can say it was worth the effort and sacrifice."

Referencing his wife, he says, "To you, my faithful companion, thank you for your love and understanding, for covering up all my failures. Thank you for being my best friend during my falls; without you cheering me up I wouldn't have gotten up."

The Latin Grammy award winner and Gonzalez started dating when they were teenagers. They married in Puerto Rico in 1997 and share three children together.

"Thank you for waiting faithfully for me when I had to travel to earn the bread for all of us. Thanks for being my best ally in all of the steps we've taken together," he continued. "Thank you for your patience and your tolerance when, without noticing, I wanted to impose my character."

He wrapped up by saying, "Thank you for giving me the happiest moments of my life since I was a teenager until I became a man. Thanks to that neighborhood that united us from poverty, because that's where I found my riches...Thank you God for putting my partner in my way, without her my destiny wouldn't be completed."

Daddy Yankee and Mireddys Gonzalez Daddy Yankee and wife Mireddys Gonzalez as teenagers. | Credit: Daddy Yankee/Instagram

"Many times I have read that you were lucky to find me along the way, what people don't know is how lucky I was, that I found a diamond in the hood. You are the most beautiful song in my life, I want you to be mine forever," he concluded.