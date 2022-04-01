After announcing his retirement, El Cangri will perform at the Viva! L.A. Music Festival taking place on June 25 at Dodger Stadium.

This Star-Studded Concert Could be the Last Time Folks See Daddy Yankee Before His Farewell Tour

If you've been wanting to see all your favorite urban artists on one stage, then you need to head to Viva! L.A. Music Festival.

The event officially announced its explosive lineup of performances for the June 25 concert at Dodger Stadium which is celebrating its ten-year anniversary with artists such as Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Kali Uchis, Becky G, Omar Apollo and more.

The news comes a week after El Cangri announced his retirement from the music world and the festival could be one of the last chances for fans to see the "Gasolina" star in action prior to his farewell tour taking place later this year.

Viva Poster Credit: Courtesy of Viva! Festival L.A.

"Continuing the legacy that was established throughout the past ten years by Viva!, the Viva! L.A. Music Festival will be held at the iconic Dodger Stadium, celebrating the dynamic spirit and community of Los Angeles," the organization said in a statement. "Marking its victorious ten-year anniversary, the powerhouse lineup includes a striking mix of icons, superstars, and some of tomorrow's most promising artists across genres."

In addition to its star-studded lineup, the event will be donating $1 of every ticket sold to the Los Angeles-based non-profit "No Us Without You LA" that is committed to feeding undocumented immigrant communities across the city.

Viva! was founded ten years ago by first-generation Latin American Rene Contreras in Pomona, CA, as he sought to "create representation and community by bringing some of the most notable names in music to his hometown, a region largely ignored," an official release states.

Daddy Yankee Credit: Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images for Discover Puerto Rico

"Viva! celebrates those often overshadowed—immigrants, youth of color, the underserved, the working class in the suburbs, various marginalized communities and artists that have long been pushed out of the larger American music arena," the statement continues.

"Viva! is lined with an undeniable magic of 'belonging' that is resonating with millions around the world," it concludes.

Pre-sale ticket availability kicks off on Saturday, April 2, at 10 am PST, and general public admission goes live later that day at 2 pm PST.