El Cangri has been immortalized during the last tour of his musical career.

On the heels of Daddy Yankee's retirement from the music industry, the reggaeton artist has received his very own life-size statue in Santiago de Chile.

Spotify unveiled the statue on September 27 as they celebrated El Cangri's sold-out performance at Santiago's Estadio Nacional from September 27-29.

According to the streaming service, the sculpture was meant to accompany the artist during his tour and will be moved to the Escuela Militar metro stations for fans to enjoy.

"As Daddy Yankee brings an end to his storied career, we're thrilled to be honoring him, and we can't wait for his fans in Chile and worldwide to celebrate with us," the company wrote in a statement.

The location was chosen primarily due to Chileans' love for the boricua. Figures from Spotify state that younger generations in Chile stream his music on Spotify the most, with listeners within the 18-29 age range making up 56% of total streams.

The "Gasolina" vocalist announced earlier this year that he would be retiring after his nearly three-decade career, leaving fans in disarray as they secured tickets for his La última vuelta world tour, which he has promised will be the last.

Daddy Yankee Credit: Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images

"Everyone eventually does a comeback tour, but not Daddy Yankee," he told Rolling Stone. "Since I started in reggaeton, I've been relevant. It's like if Benny Moré or Celia Cruz were making salsa at this very moment and people go, 'Papi, these people have the Number One album right now.' Or if Chuck Berry were here and people ask, 'Who's the Number One artist making rock?' and he's the one still making all the hits."