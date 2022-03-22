The music industry veteran announces his official retirement with a final album and tour after a 32-year career.

Here's What Everyone is Saying About Daddy Yankee's Retirement

March 20 marks a sad day for reggaetón fans everywhere as legendary Latino rapper Daddy Yankee formally marks the road to his retirement from music.

The Puerto Rican icon took to social media to share with the world his plans on stepping down after a 32-year run dominating the industry with a final album and tour.

In his farewell video, he notes, "This career has been a marathon, and I can finally see the finish line. Now I'm going to enjoy everything that you've gifted and given me. People say that I've made this genre global, but it was you guys who gave me the keys to open the doors and do that. I confess, this is my most prized treasure. I always worked hard with lots of discipline to inspire all the chamaquitos to be leaders and to dream and not limit themselves. To work hard for their families and for what is theirs."

Later in the video, he announces, "Today I formally announce my retirement from music, giving you my best work and tour yet. I'm going to do it, celebrating this 32-year career with the album titled LEGENDADDY. I'm going to give you all the styles that have defined my sound in one album."

Understandably, fans are beside themselves—taking to social media to share their disbelief.

Some fans took a humorous approach to the loss of the "Gasolina" star during a gas crisis, others noting "DADDY YANKEE IS RETIRING?? I WAS DANCING TO GASOLINA BEFORE I LEARNED TO WALK NOOO."

Another fan said, "Daddy Yankee retiring feels like the end of a Reggaeton era."

Famous fans of the performer also took to the comment section of his farewell video to show their appreciation for the legacy he was leaving behind.

Rosalía's beau and rapper, Rauw Alejandro said, "Thank you for inspiring us, thank you for your sacrifice, thank you for all these years! DY forever 🎶🎶🎶🐐🙏🏼💙"

Becky G called him "The Big Boss" and thanked him for everything, while Natti Natasha called him a "Legend."

His final album, LEGENDADDY, is available for pre-save here and is slated for release on March 24 at 8 pm EST, per Billboard.

The publication also notes that his tour, La Última Vuelta World Tour, will kick off in Portland, Oregon, on August 10 and end in December. Pre-sale tickets start March 25, followed by general admission tickets kicking off on March 30.