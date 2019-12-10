Daddy Yankee had some words of wisdom for those responsible for the Saturday night shootings at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico that took place after his concert. “Nothing will overshadow our merry Christmas here in Puerto Rico,” he said during a concert in the same venue on Sunday night, a day after the violent incident. “I have to say on behalf of the Coliseo and myself that although they committed that act against the Coliseo and my partner Pina, you are still are our brothers and we forgive you.”

The reggaeton star's third of 10 scheduled performances at San Juan's José Miguel Agrelot Coliseo, popularly known as El Choli, had fans dancing and singing until 1 a.m. Just hours later, around 4 a.m., unknown assailants opened fire on the Coliseo, leaving the marks of over 100 bullets on windows, doors and walls, as reported by local newspaper El Nuevo Día. Luckily no one was hurt, but the vandalism continued a while later in a studio in Caguas owned by Raphy Pina, the head of Pina Records and manager of Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha.

Pina is producing the series of shows, titled “Con Calma Pa'l Choli,” which has already featured other artists like Natti Natasha and Anuel AA. Puerto Rican authorities are still investigating the incident and have not named any official suspects yet.

Anuel AA shared a video of the concert with the message, “On April 3, 2016, they stole my freedom and I was never able to come back home to my island until now. Four years later I came back home with the King of Reggaeton, my friend, my brother, my teacher, the legend Daddy Yankee. Puerto Rico, I am your son. Sooner or later I had to come back home to tell you I love you all and without you the world would've never known who is ‘Anuel.' Thank you for making my dream come true. Thank you Puerto Rico, I love you.”