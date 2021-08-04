The "Dura" singer expressed his gratitude and pride for the Olympic gold medalist after her historic track and field win for Puerto Rico on Sunday.

Daddy Yankee Says "Thank You" to Jasmine Camacho-Quinn on Instagram

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn rose to the highest step of the Olympic podium and wiped tears from her face as "La Borinqueña," Puerto Rico's national anthem, played in the background. A crimson flor de maga —Puerto Rico's national flower— decorated her hair as she received the gold medal in the women's track and field 100-meter hurdles competition at the Tokyo 2020 games on Monday.

The 24-year-old's achievement was shared by Puerto Ricans everywhere; her historic win gave the island its first medal during the Tokyo games —and its first athletics gold.

Even reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee offered his congratulations in a message he posted on his Instagram account, alongside a photo of Camacho-Quinn, after her win.

"Congratulations on that gold medal," El Cangri wrote. "Thank you for placing our island in the highest place. Worthy representation!"

The singer's heartfelt message touched Camacho-Quinn, who responded on Twitter.

"Daddy Yankee Posted me. Do y'all understand how that feels?" the Olympic gold medalist wrote alongside two teary-eyed emojis. "Like wtfff a legend."

To medal in Tokyo, Camacho-Quinn first had to make an incredible comeback from her performance in the Rio Games in 2016, where she failed to advance in the competition after crashing into the hurdles. That failure only made her stronger.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Credit: Photo by Kaz Photography/Getty Images

"I am really excited," she said after her win. "I have to accept that it happened, but I am really excited that my name is up there and I have just done something great."

The track and field athlete was born in South Carolina to a Puerto Rican mother. Despite not being born on the island, she still identifies as boricua and is recognized by the Puerto Rican Olympic Committee as having Puerto Rican athletic nationality.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Credit: Photo by Ronald Hoogendoorn/BSR Agency/Getty Images

She addressed criticism about whose flag she was competing under in 2017, on a Twitter post.