Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee take fans on a wild ride in their new music video “Muévelo.” The clip, directed by Marlon Peña, shows the reggaeton legends at an underground party, rebelling against armed guards leading a war against music. The story is set in an apocalyptic fantasy world where authorities demand absolute silence and threaten to stop la fiesta. The singers lead fans in protests to defend their right to party … and you can guess who wins the battle.

The Latinx urban music pioneers — who collaborated together two decades ago as Los Cangris — join forces again in this new single. The new track, produced by Grammy-winning duo Play-N-Skillz, revamps the catchy hook of Ini Kamoze’s 1994 reggae hit “Here Comes the Hotstepper,” adding classic reggaeton flavor.

“We wanted to come back, and we wanted to do it big,” Daddy Yankee, 42, said in a statement. “Delivering our fans an explosive, brand new single.” Nicky Jam, 38, added: “Yankee is my battle brother. The past does not define who we are today, and making our fans happy is the main driver of this collaboration.”

Nicky Jam opened up to Billboard years ago about overcoming the beef with his one-time mentor Daddy Yankee. The singer, of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent, admitted he turned to drugs and alcohol to deal with the pressures of fame. “I was making too much money. I was too young,” Nicky said. “I didn’t know how to deal.” He revealed that Daddy Yankee called him out on his bad habits, causing a rift: “Yankee felt like he was like my father.” Although the two friends parted ways, Los Cangris shine once again in this historic collaboration. The new song will be part of the soundtrack for the upcoming movie Bad Boys for Life, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence — and Nicky Jam himself, who will play a villain.