Daddy Yankee Shares Heartfelt Message About Black Lives Matter

Many people across the United States are demanding justice for George Floyd, including celebrities, and Daddy Yankee is among them. On Monday, he shared an old photo of himself as a child sitting on his father’s lap, and captioned it with heartfelt words about his roots and how proud he is to be Latino.

“Black father, white mother the coolest colors ... that’s why I see everyone as a brother," he wrote. "That’s how I said it in one of my songs because I’m proud of my roots, of being Latino and of my skin color.”

The Puerto Rican artist also shared his pride for his heritage and his respect for the Black community. “Proud of my grandparents’ heritage given to my father, of which I share with my blood brothers, family members, friends and lots of people I respect," he said. "Among them, lots of African Americans whose work I value, and I’ve been blessed to work with. RESPECT!"