The "Despacito" rapper is opening up his 5-Star oasis to fans everywhere for a limited time.

Daddy Yankee is many things: a singer-songwriter, an award-winning artist and now an Airbnb host.

El Cangri has officially jumped into the hospitality game and opened up his private mansion in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, so that fans and travelers alike can live a day in the life of the Urbano music pioneer.

"The love for music and for Puerto Rico runs through my veins," he said. "By opening the doors to my home, I want to share the culture of my people, our pride, and our flavor — in addition to demonstrating how easy it is to open up your home with the warmth that characterizes boricuas."

Daddy Yankee Airbnb Puerto Rico Credit: Eric Rojas

The entire home will be available for only three individual reservations (one night each) on December 13th, 15th, and 17th. The "Con Calma" rapper's home will go for $85 per night (plus taxes and fees) and will only allow a maximum occupancy of two people. For so much house why only $85? This happens to be the number of certified hit songs he has.

Upon announcing the big news, the "Gasolina" performer shared a message on Instagram revealing just how special of a place his Luquillo home was for him.

Daddy Yankee Airbnb Puerto Rico Credit: Raquel Pérez Puig

"Saludos, family! I'm here in Puerto Rico, my home, I love it because I'm always close to my people," he said in the 30-second clip. "This place inspires me constantly, the sounds, the energy. So much of Puerto Rican culture has to do with partying, dancing and celebrating with all our 'panas,' friends and family. And I want you to experience and enjoy my Puerto Rico, here in my home in Luquillo."

Not only will guests get to relax DY-style, but they will also be surrounded by gorgeous beaches and El Yunque National Forest. Guests will also find unique and Puerto Rico-inspired decor by local designer Stewart Rodríguez.

Daddy Yankee Airbnb Puerto Rico Credit: Raquel Pérez Puig

So, once you check in, what's there to do? The property is equipped with a pool, volleyball court, pool table, and game room. Travelers will also receive a guide to local bars and restaurants curated by Daddy Yankee himself.

In order to stay at the property, guests must show they have received the COVID-19 vaccine or have tested negative no more than 72 hours before their stay. Guests must also follow COVID-19 protocol of wearing masks, social distancing and all Puerto Rican sanitation rules during their stay.

NO REUSE – Daddy Yankee Airbnb Puerto Rico Credit: Eric Rojas

In an effort to help local Puerto Rican communities, Airbnb will be making a donation to PRoTechos, an organization that rebuilds rooftops in local areas affected by earthquakes as well as Hurricanes Maria and Irma.