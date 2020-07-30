DACA Recipients Respond to Trump's New Limits on the Program

The administration announced on Tuesday that it will reject new DACA applications and limit the renewal period to one year.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration cannot end DACA, but on Tuesday, the administration announced that it will not accept new applications for the program and will limit renewals to a period of one year instead of two. As a result, many politicians, activists, and DACA recipients have responded by slamming the administration's new limits.

"After failing at the Supreme Court, the Trump Administration took another cruel step in its misguided crusade to repeal DACA," presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Tuesday. "President Trump will stop at nothing to push his anti-immigrant political agenda, even at the expense of young people who have grown up in this country and are Americans through and through."

"The Trump administration is defying court orders to accept DACA applications," tweeted Julián Castro, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. "This is a dangerous precedent. Congress must intervene to ensure this unlawful roadblock is lifted."

"Today's DACA memorandum is an attack on me and my family," Antonio Alarcon, a DACA recipient and the civic engagement coordinator at Make the Road New York, said in a statement. "The administration is once again trying to throw our lives into chaos, by holding us hostage in their political game. With its endless attack on immigrants, the administration blindly fails to recognize the catastrophic consequences of its actions, especially in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis."

The Supreme Court's decision said that the administration would have to find a better justification for ending DACA, which left the possibility open for attempts to end it in other ways. Still, the White House continued to believe the program was illegal, and the new limits are supposedly part of the administration's review of the program's legality. Trump claimed on Tuesday that the administration's solution will "satisfy the DACA people," but activists are understandably skeptical.