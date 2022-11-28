Get the Best Deals This Cyber Monday From These 7 Brands
If you didn't make it to your favorite Black Friday sales, Cyber Monday is here to help you move forward with your holiday shopping. At People Chica, we've picked out 7 of our favorite brands for you to indulge in this holiday season.
Bloomi
Stock up on all of your intimate care products from this Latina-owned company. Some of our favorites include the new play mini vibrator and delight lubricant.
Cyber Monday: Get 20% off sitewide through November 30.
Bloomi, www.thebloomi.com, starting at $12
Jocuu Small Kitchen Appliances
Get your new year's resolution of leading a healthier lifestyle started early with Jocuu Small Kitchen Appliances. The brand is dedicated to helping consumers enjoy the comforts of health from their own home.
From their 2-speed Slow Masticating Juicer to Electric Gooseneck Kettle, you won't be disappointed.
Cyber Monday: Up to 43% off on Amazon.
Jocuu Small Kitchen Appliances, www.amazon.com/jocuu, starting at $59.99
Target Two-Day Cyber Even
Target's two-day Cyber Monday event has savings of up to 50% off on thousands of items across their departments.
Cyber Monday: Up to 50% off sitewide from November 27 to November 28.
Target, www.target.com
Lanolips
Keep your lips hydrated all winter long with Lanolips' holiday lip and cheek sets.
Cyber Monday: Save up to 25% off all Lano products at ULTA from November 28 to 29.
LANO, Lanolips, www.ulta.com/brand/lano, starting at $10.12
Amazon Cyber Monday Deals
From electronics to fashion, Amazon's cyber deals are decking the halls. You'll be able to shop across all departments with incredible prices on all your favorite items.
Cyber Monday: Save up to 70% on all Alexa devices including Echo and Fire TV, Save up to 50% on clothing and accessories from Gap, Save up to 30% on Marvel toys and clothing, Save up to 25% on Lemme vitamins by Kourtney Kardashian.
Amazon, www.amazon.com
MILLY
Bring on the glam and chic with styles from Milly. The designer brand is offering fashion lovers a selection of their best styles for the season at amazing prices.
Cyber Monday: Up to 80% off select styles sitewide.
MILLY, Select Styles, www.milly.com, starting at $50
Pantuss
Get cozy with aromatherapy warming slippers this holiday season. Take out the insoles and heat them in the microwave for ultimate comfort.
Cyber Monday: 20% off sitewide.
Pantuss, www.pantuss.net, starting at $48