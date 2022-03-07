Stay In the Loop on Current Events With These 5 Podcasts

From the COVID-19 pandemic to the war in Ukraine, staying informed on the latest current events can be confusing and overwhelming.

If you've been wanting to catch up on the latest news, make informed decisions, or are looking for a go-to podcast to deliver your daily dose of information on today's trending topics, then this week's podcast selection is for you.

People Chica's #MotivationMonday series is highlighting five podcasts—in Spanish and English—that will help you get up to date on everything happening in the world right now.

Podcast Listening Credit: Getty Images

Today, Explained

Listening to the news and feeling lost on what they're talking about? Hosts Sean Rameswaram and Noel King are here to break it down for you. This podcast in English by Vox explains current news from Monday to Friday with the help of experts featuring renowned reporters from the Vox Media Podcast Network.

En un minuto

If you're looking to get your news condensed, then tune in to this one-minute podcast by Univision Noticias. Every morning the top four news stories of the day will be delivered to you within one minute in Spanish.

Robinhood Snacks Daily

Have you been wanting to learn more about finance, cryptocurrency or what goes on in the stock exchange but don't understand a thing? Host Jack Kramer and Nick Martell have made financial news digestible in this entertaining yet informative podcast. They deliver the top three business stories of the day so you can stay up to date and get savvy on what to do with your cash.

Expansión Daily: Lo que hay que saber

The most important news of the day are delivered to you in this Spanish podcast from a Gen X and a millennial point of view. Maca Carriedo and Javier Garza are your hosts from Monday to Friday, reporting the news in a lighthearted, sometimes sarcastic and positive way.

Up First