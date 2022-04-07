These 6 Hairstyles are Perfect for Curly Haired Chicas Looking to Slay All Year
From intricate braids to romantic up-dos, the possibilities are endless when it comes to styling curly hair in trendy and flattering ways. Check out some of the most inspiring examples of curly haired trends, as well as tips from celebrity stylists on how to achieve them!
Anggie Bryan
The Colombian model loves to wear her crespero proudly—something she does flawlessly. "For me, it is all about hydration. Three times a week before going to sleep, I put coconut oil on the tips and massage my scalp to stimulate its growth," the Colombia's Next Top Model winner shared. "When I wash it, I make a homemade mask using treatments I have for achieving shinier locks with avocado and more coconut oil".
Perfect Pick Me Up
Vernon François, who has celebrity clients like Lupita Nyong'o and Angela Bassett, can't stress enough the need for people to moisturize and protect their curly hair. "You can use a product that protects and styles your hair at the same time," he shared.
"First, nurture your locks with a leave-in conditioner, or a refreshing spray, or a touch of combing cream, depending on your hair necessities. After that, take care of your hairs with anything from braids to a bun or Bantu knots. Enjoy playing with your hair, changing styles at the same time you protect it from the elements".
Kérastase Refresh Absolu Redefining & Restyling Spray, $40, kerastase-usa.com
Joan Smalls
The Puerto Rican model was spotted rocking this fabulous and elegant ombré braid up-do at an event. Instead of reaching for a straightener, create a more unique and stunning style with intricate braids and a bun.
Effortless Curly Bob
This is a style that works great for all women who have looser curls and waves. The side part and the loose waves frame the face, focusing the attention where it should be.
Your Best Ally
Enhance your natural curls with this lightweight foam. The no-crunch mousse helps moisturize hair while also adding volume and decreasing frizz.
Maui Moisture Flexible Hold + Coconut Milk Curl Foam Mousse, $6.97, mauimoisture.com
Jeimy Osorio
"I learned to love my natural hair in 2007," the actress told People en Español. Osorio, who had her hair chemically treated since childhood, now thanks her hair for the lessons it has taught her.
She explains, "From that point on, I started to feel more in charge [and decisive on] how should I look, feel, which songs I should sing. It's been beautiful to see how curly hair has so many options to play with and how you ca wear your crown in different styles."
Deep, Penetrating Hydration
With over 20 years of experience, celebrity stylist Kim Kimble launched her own haircare line in 2021. Kimble has worked with Beyoncé's tresses for her Black is King film, as well as Shakira's iconic Superbowl waves. "Moisturizing is specially important for natural hair," she affirms.
Kim Kimble Star Treatment Masque, $13.97, walmart.com
Zendaya
Like a chameleon, the actress has gone from dreadlocks to soft waves to jumbo box braids to cornrow braids—looking fabulous and effortless in each. For the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, the actress sported cornrows, known to be a protective style, and received lots of love on social media from fans everywhere.
Find Your Comb
Carolina Contreras, CEO and Founder of Miss Rizos Beauty Salon, says that the key to making your hair grow stronger every day is to brush your hair.
"Brush your hair from the tips to the roots. Use a water rich conditioner or combing cream. Find the perfect comb or brush for your hair type. The wide tooth ones can be a great option," Contreras notes.
Cantu Sturdy Detangle Comb. $3.99. target.com
Low Curly Bun
If you have long curly hair, this style of bun can be the perfect hairstyle as it is relaxed and easy to do. Add a loose side braid to the look for a more romantic style.