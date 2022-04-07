Vernon François, who has celebrity clients like Lupita Nyong'o and Angela Bassett, can't stress enough the need for people to moisturize and protect their curly hair. "You can use a product that protects and styles your hair at the same time," he shared.

"First, nurture your locks with a leave-in conditioner, or a refreshing spray, or a touch of combing cream, depending on your hair necessities. After that, take care of your hairs with anything from braids to a bun or Bantu knots. Enjoy playing with your hair, changing styles at the same time you protect it from the elements".

Kérastase Refresh Absolu Redefining & Restyling Spray, $40, kerastase-usa.com