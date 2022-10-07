7 Products and Tools Every Curly Haired Chica Needs This Fall Season
After a summer full of humidity and sun, the cooler autumn temperatures are a welcomed change. But with colder temps comes drier hair—especially if you have curly tresses. Here are our top picks to help you protect your pelo this fall and winter.
Curl WOW
This serum helps prevent the scalp's natural oils from oversaturating hair strands—a process which makes curls become dehydrated, frizzy, dull and brittle.
This mighty product is loaded with jojoba and coconut oils, and delivers rich moisture for hydrated and glossy curls.
Curl Wow, FLO-ETRY Vital Natural Serum, $30, sephora.com
The Hair Lab
One-size fits all isn't always a good thing, but The Hair Lab's products are completely customizable to whatever your hair's necessities may be.
Take a quick online quiz and gain a deeper understanding of your hair's one-of-a-kind needs and build a shampoo and conditioner routine that will take your hair care routine to the next level.
The Hair Lab, items starting at $8.94, thehairlab.com
Marc Anthony
Enriched with argan oil, caffeine, ginseng and hydrolyzed keratin, this deep conditioning and anti-breakage mask smooths out your hair's cuticles and promotes strength and softness.
It's also great for all hair types and is paraben-free, SLS-free, sulfate-free and phthalate-free.
Marc Anthony, Grow Long Hair Mask, $8.99, amazon.com
Kiss
This hair paste was made with curly-haired girls in mind!
It's lightweight and is great for keeping your edges soft, especially if you want your baby hairs to perfectly blend in with your hairstyles.
This quick-dry prodcut has an amazing hold and is infused with biotin B7.
Kiss, Edge Fixer Hair Paste, $4.49, kisscolors.com
Zuvi
Air drying in cold weather can be challenging—with mamá's everywhere reminding us that we'll get enferma.
Zuvi's diffuser is one of our top picks because it delivers heat directly to the surface of the hair without compromising the entire shaft, mimicking the natural effect of how hair air-dries in the sun.
Zuvi, Halo Hair Drier, $349, zuvilife.com
Imbue
This intensive hair mask will provide you with high-level hydration and give your curls the bounce and shine they need to stay luscious all season long.
It is vegan, rich in protein and helps to reduce split ends.
Imbue, Curl Restoring Intensive Mask, $19.99, imbuecurls.com
Erenzia
If you are looking for a leave-in treatment that is lightweight and super moisturizing, then look no further.
Erenzia's Oil Milk Leave-In Treatment helps add definition to your curls without weighing them down or leaving behind any residue.
Erenzia, Hydrate Oil Milk Leave-In Treatment, $21.99, erenziabeauty.com