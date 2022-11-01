Buying shampoos, conditioners and styling creams without looking at the label can be a bad idea and can lead to damaged tresses over time.

The Ingredients You Should Avoid in Your Styling Products if You Have Curly Hair

During my transition to curly hair, I learned something pivotal that helped me manage my hair better and take care of it during its most critical period of time: always read the label before applying anything to your pelo.

However, this tip is not only for those who are transitioning but also for all curly-haired chicas who want to avoid harmful substances, which can cause dry, frizzy and brittle hair.

In our search for answers on what not to use, People Chica spoke to Dr. Joe Cincotta, Color Wow's Chief Chemist, who shared important information on what ingredients to stay away from when you are using styling products so that you can keep your curls healthy, bouncy and well-defined.

"Avoid conditioning shampoos, co-washes and no-poos. Avoid parabens and methylisothiazolinone preservatives. Parabens can affect hormones and have cancer warnings. MIT can be an allergen and cause reactions on [the] scalp and skin," Dr. Cincotta explained.

Joe Cincotta, Color Wow’s Chief Chemist Credit: Courtesy of Color WOW

According to the chemist, the shampoo should have no 'leave-behind' ingredients that don't rinse out and can build up, such as waxes, silicones, oils and conditioning polymers. Also, it is crucial to avoid sulfates (such as sodium lauryl or laureth sulfate) which can strip out artificial color and dry out curly hair.

In the case of conditioners, those are generally safe. However, the best thing to do is to steer clear of ones with heavy oil such as petroleum.

"Conditioners should be applied to hair shafts and ends...Not rubbed into [the] scalp," he added.

Is very important to abstain from drying alcohols such as denatured alcohol, SD 40 alcohol and ethanol in styling products, with the exception of aerosol and pump hairsprays.

Ingredientes de productos Credit: Getty Images / Alona Siniehina

Sulfates, parabens, silicones, drying alcohol, salicylic acid, synthetic fragrance, and mineral oils are some of the most popular components in hair products. If they are "so bad" for the hair, why do companies keep including them in their formula? What is their function?

Except for parabens, and to a degree drying alcohols, the ingredients listed are not bad for hair. Sodium lauryl or laureth sulfate with constant use can dry out the hair and strip synthetic color. Silicones provide shine, moisture resistance, frizz control and smoothing of hair—they can, however, be hard to remove [...] if overused [and] build up [can] weigh down hair.

Synthetic fragrances are needed in some formulas to mask base odor or give a pleasant aroma to the formula. They do contain a host of ingredients that may, in some individuals, irritate [the] scalp but do not harm hair.

Mineral oil adds shine, frizz control and smoothing to hair; they can, however, be hard to remove [...] if overused [...] build up [can] weigh down hair.

It's well known that not all types of alcohol are bad for your hair, but how can we know the difference when reading a label?

Some alcohols can dry out the hair. This is especially true for curly hair that may lack a lipid layer and natural oils, and it's already dry. Drying alcohols include isopropyl alcohol, denatured alcohol, SD 40 alcohol and ethanol.

Alcohols such as cetyl alcohol, stearyl alcohol, oleyl alcohol and cetearyl alcohol are not drying alcohols and are fine for curly hair. They can be found in conditioners and styling creams. These "fatty alcohols" actually have emollient properties.

Curly Hair Girl Credit: Getty Images / LaylaBird

Is it true that if a product has water as the first ingredient it is an indicator of a good product? Or is that just a myth?

Most hair products have water listed as the first ingredient, except oils or hairsprays. It is not necessarily good or bad. Ingredients are listed in order of highest percentage, and water is a liquid base that allows safe, easy even application of other ingredients in the formula. It's more important to look at the rest of the ingredients in the product to see if there is anything harmful.

Name three ingredients that curly-haired women should be looking for on the labels for a healthy scalp, and why?

A healthy scalp starts with good hygiene. Using co-washes, 2-in-1 conditioning shampoos and no-poos can cause [a] buildup of waxes, silicones, oils, conditioning polymers [film formers] and other non-cleansing ingredients on the scalp that leads to irritation, hair thinning, and potentially hair loss.

The shampoo should cleanse the hair and scalp, period. I recommend a gentle cleansing "sulfate-free" shampoo that leaves nothing behind [residue-free].

What is the best practice if someone is allergic to a hair product?

Look in the ingredient list for any common allergens that you may be allergic to [such as nuts or gluten]. Allergens may be contained in fragrances or essential oils; they should be listed in the ingredient list and are [usually] toward the end of the ingredient list on the package.