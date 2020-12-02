12 Gifts for the Curly-Haired Girls in Your Life
Help your loved ones keep their curls on point with gifts designed with their hair needs in mind.
Statement T-Shirt
Make a festive statement with this Hause of Curls t-shirt.
$40, Hause of Curls
DevaCurl Anti-Frizz Microfiber Towel
For wash days, this soft towel is perfect for drying fragile curls.
$20, Sephora
Hair Dryer Diffuser Attachment
This diffuser attachment also comes with a scalp massager and travel bag.
$13.99, Amazon
Hair Clips
Give their hair a glow-up with this 20-piece set of fun hair clips.
$11.99, Amazon
SheaMoisture Gift Set
Repair and hydrate curls with this SheaMoisture gift set, which includes shampoo, conditioner, and a protein power treatment made with manuka honey and yogurt.
$22.49, Target
Conditioning Heat Cap
For those conditioning days, look no further than this luxe cap.
$37.96, Glow by Daye
Detangling Brush
A detangling brush is a must for anyone with curls to care for.
$7.49, Walmart
Silk Bonnet
Keep your curls safe when you go to bed with this Isoken Enofe bonnet.
$27, Isoken Enofe
Silk Pillowcase
Silk is softer on curls than other fabrics, so a silk pillowcase is a necessity for bedtime.
$18.99, Macy's
Supersonic Limited Edition Gift Set
Diffuse those curls with this limited-edition gift set, which comes with the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, a round brush, detangling comb, smoothing nozzle, styling concentrator, diffuser, non-slip mat, and a storage hanger.
$399.99, Ulta
Rizos Reina 4-Step Travel Kit
For the curly travel queen in your life, so she can stay in style while on vacation.
$19.99, Rizos Curls
Botanika Stimulator Oil Serum
Keep curls glowing and healthy with Botanika's stimulator oil serum.
$10.99, Target