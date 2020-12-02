12 Gifts for the Curly-Haired Girls in Your Life

Por Alma Sacasa
Diciembre 02, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Help your loved ones keep their curls on point with gifts designed with their hair needs in mind. 

Statement T-Shirt

Make a festive statement with this Hause of Curls t-shirt.

$40, Hause of Curls

DevaCurl Anti-Frizz Microfiber Towel

For wash days, this soft towel is perfect for drying fragile curls. 

$20, Sephora

Hair Dryer Diffuser Attachment

This diffuser attachment also comes with a scalp massager and travel bag.

$13.99, Amazon

Hair Clips

Give their hair a glow-up with this 20-piece set of fun hair clips.

$11.99, Amazon

SheaMoisture Gift Set

Repair and hydrate curls with this SheaMoisture gift set, which includes shampoo, conditioner, and a protein power treatment made with manuka honey and yogurt. 

$22.49, Target

Conditioning Heat Cap

For those conditioning days, look no further than this luxe cap. 

$37.96, Glow by Daye

Detangling Brush

A detangling brush is a must for anyone with curls to care for. 

$7.49, Walmart

Silk Bonnet

Keep your curls safe when you go to bed with this Isoken Enofe bonnet.

$27, Isoken Enofe

Silk Pillowcase

Silk is softer on curls than other fabrics, so a silk pillowcase is a necessity for bedtime. 

$18.99, Macy's

Supersonic Limited Edition Gift Set

Diffuse those curls with this limited-edition gift set, which comes with the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, a round brush, detangling comb, smoothing nozzle, styling concentrator, diffuser, non-slip mat, and a storage hanger.

$399.99, Ulta

Rizos Reina 4-Step Travel Kit

For the curly travel queen in your life, so she can stay in style while on vacation.

$19.99, Rizos Curls

Botanika Stimulator Oil Serum

Keep curls glowing and healthy with Botanika's stimulator oil serum.

$10.99, Target

By Alma Sacasa