Starr Mason reveals her go-to techniques for preventing tangled tresses, how to maintain your hair after a big chop and how to rock your curls all year long.

When it comes to taking care of your curly hair, it is very important to fully understand what kind of texture you have so you can choose the right products.

People Chica spoke with Starr Mason, field leader and educator, about hair types and some of her most coveted beauty secrets for healthy and stunning curls.

Mason, who has over 30 years of experience and is a curly-haired girl with type 4 hair, said that to work and understand 4C and curly hair in general, the first thing you need to do is to visit a hair specialist who can explain what kind of texture and porosity you have so you can choose the products that can provide you with the moisturize and balance you need.

Starr Mason Credit: Cortesía

When we asked her about her favorite products, Mason shared, "The product you should choose depends on how much moisture your hair needs. My favorites are Cibu Curl and Coil [made with Aloe, Jojoba Oil, and Sunflower seed oil], Cibu CBD [Argan oil] which is also made to moisturize, and the A Curl Can Dream line [with Manuka honey extract]."

If someone is transitioning into a more curl-focused routine, what's your advice? Would you recommend doing a big chop or not?

[What] you think about a big chop is a personal decision. The big chop is all about releasing the chemicals or relaxers that you have in your hair, so [it depends] on how long your natural hair is and if you prefer to have protective styles until it grows more.

If you have one or two inches of new growth you need to ask yourself if you are going to be happy with the way that looks. Take into consideration that having 4c means around half an inch of hair because of shrinkage. I recommend protective styles like crochets or braids to give your hair a chance to grow out.

Starr Mason Credit: Cortesía

What's the best way to detangle 4c hair?

4c hair loves to live around each other and gets all together. The best way to detangle it is when it is very wet, like when you are in the shower and have a conditioner [massaged in].

I like to detangle first with my fingers and then take a large tooth comb and divide it into sections. I start in the nape and when I finish with that area keep the hair in a twist to prevent re-tangles.

Is it recommended to pre-detangle before washing?

Everyone has their system. I usually do a light detangle process before washing and robbing my fingers through my hair.

What I strongly suggest is to use leave-in before getting in a pool or ocean. I believe the trick is on how you do the shampoo, curly hair girls avoid doing circles while washing the roots.