Exclusive: Cuentas Founder Michael De Prado on How He is Making the World Better

For #HispanicHeritageMonth, De Prado discusses how his money-sending app is looking to revolutionize how Latinos are able to provide aid to their families aboard.

Growing up Latinos are instilled with a deep sense of community. Not only is it vital for us to give back to our communities, but to help make the world around us a better place.

Cuban American entrepreneur, Michael De Prado, understands how important it is for United States-based Latinos to be able to help out their families located overseas.

With that philosophy in mind, De Prado co-created and co-founded the finance app Cuentas in hopes of providing an innovative, simple and easy way for Latinos to send money to their loved ones in Latin America.

In an exclusive interview for Hispanic Heritage Month, De Prado chats about what his biggest accomplishments have been and how is he is hoping to revolutionize the tech industry.

Senior woman and adult daughter laughing on porch

Latinos are incredibly connected to their families and are always looking for ways to contribute to their well-being. U.S.-based Latinos have been known to send money back to their families in their home countries in an effort to alleviate hardship—something they can do with your company Cuentas. How do you feel Cuentas is helping shape the well-being of Latinos with its services?

Cuentas knows that Latinos and immigrant trends are specific to [supporting] their families in their home countries while balancing the hardships of living and working here in the USA because we, ourselves, are immigrants and Latino.

Cuentas knows this pulse and heartbeat very well and it was our goal to make things easy for the hardworking community by offering products to save money on all daily actions like remittances, cashing checks for fees and paying for goods and services of their family abroad, while giving them financial tools and a voice to be on equal footing to those of higher socioeconomic individuals with FDIC-insured accounts that allow them to [make] purchases online, including paying bills, saving time without the need to wait in long lines or carry large amount of monies.

For decades, money orders were sometimes the only way to get funds to reach loved ones in Latin American countries. How has Cuentas streamlined the process?

We made things effortless! By using our Cuentas mobile app, our clients can do online banking, have direct deposits, proudly own FDIC accounts, use it as a digital wallet, and cash reload enabling brick-and-mortar along with virtual banking.

One of the benefits is that we can offer the community to open an account with their matricula card and a TIN (tax id #).

People using app to send money

Currently, Cuentas services the exchange of funds between the United States and Mexico. What is your hope for Cuentas in the future?

Our global vision is to create a global financial product that is tailored towards the underbanked and unbanked community with ease of use and utility enabling financial transactions at the touch of a button on your cellular, moving pennies to billions [across] borders in full compliance of local regulations.

This ultimately [makes] movement of payments and monies intuitive and at a drastically reduced cost that for decades the Latin American population has participated in as [a] necessity rather than choice!

As an entrepreneur, you've experienced the highs and lows associated with owning a business. What has been your greatest challenge? What has been your grandest achievement?

Absolutely! It's been an amazing ride for me, and I can tell you that my greatest challenge has been the sacrifice of time spent with family and loved ones to not only build a business from the ground up but also to maintain it and keep it relevant.

Besides my ultimate greatest achievement which are my children, my greatest achievement is being a first-generation Cuban American being born in the USA and not only showing but proving that all the sacrifices made by [my] parents and grandparents that emigrated from Cuba in the 1960s with nothing. That their sacrifice has paid off by seeing me become the Co-Founder of a Nasdaq-publicly traded company that [became] the highest gainer in all of the USA by trading 223 million shares in one day.

Cheerful family eating at table in back yard

This was not only one of the proudest moments of my professional life but also proved many naysayers wrong by showing that a Cuban American, alongside my Israeli American business partner, can indeed change the world in a positive way while helping the same type of generations as those in my family.

With each year, more and more technology is helping facilitate communication between families in the U.S. and Latin America. What is another pain point you feel can be alleviated with the help of technology?

I firmly believe that we can fight hunger, offer shelter and food with the assistance of a new generation of AI technologies—one that draws those in international homelands closer to the ones living in [other countries]. It will be a sure way to help those in need whether family or strangers at a moment's notice!

Looking back on your career, what is something you'd tell a younger version of yourself at the onset of your journey?