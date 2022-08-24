¡Azucar! Take a Bite Out of Life with this Chicharrón-filled Cubano Sandwich
Growing up in a Cuban household in Miami, Cuban sandwiches were just what we ate on December 25 after Noche Buena and New Year's Day due to all the leftover lechón.
Thoughts of my grandmother's homemade mojo paired with pickles, mustard, Muenster cheese and ham slices piled on top of roasted pork beautifully blending together inside a perfectly toasted Cuban bread that would seal it with the perfect crunch still overloads my memory.
The Cubano goes further than just a recipe though, there's a historic fight between the Miami and Tampa versions, with the respective Cuban diasporas debating on who makes it best (the Tampa version has salami, by the way).
Despite its popularity, the dish didn't originate in Cuba. It was developed by Cuban immigrants and tobacco workers in the early 1900s who needed an easy meal on-the-go.
I'm sharing my family's version of the Cubano, with just a couple of twists (like little bits of chicharrón), drizzled mojo, and of course, shoestring fries to add a crispy touch. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
- 1 lb loaf of Cuban bread (you can substitute for crusty Italian bread or gluten-free options)
- 2 tablespoons of yellow mustard
- 10 slices of thinly sliced Muenster cheese
- 1 pound of shredded roasted pork or leftover lechón
- Optional: Chop small pieces of chicharrón from leftover lechón
- Sliced dill pickles, to taste
- 10 slices of Black Forest ham
For the mojo:
- 3 cloves of garlic, mashed
- 2 tsp of lemon juice or sour orange
- 3 tsp of olive oil
- salt and black pepper, to taste
Preparations:
- Heat a cast iron skillet or sandwich press to toast the bread. Slice the bread in half horizontally and drizzle with a little bit of olive oil to toast lightly.
- Mix together the chopped pieces of chicharrón with the shredded pork and 1/2 tsp of mojo.
- Remove the bread slices from the skillet and spread the mustard on the top half. Add cheese, roast pork, pickles and ham. Top the ham with cheese and cover with the other half of the bread.
- Grill your Cubano on the griddle or skillet (if using this method use another skillet to press on top) for five to six minutes on each side. If you're using a griddle, only grill for six minutes total. If you want your cheese to be more melted, wrap your cubano in aluminum foil.
- Slice your Cubano in half vertically and enjoy!