¡Azucar! Take a Bite Out of Life with this Chicharrón-filled Cubano Sandwich

Growing up in a Cuban household in Miami, Cuban sandwiches were just what we ate on December 25 after Noche Buena and New Year's Day due to all the leftover lechón.

Thoughts of my grandmother's homemade mojo paired with pickles, mustard, Muenster cheese and ham slices piled on top of roasted pork beautifully blending together inside a perfectly toasted Cuban bread that would seal it with the perfect crunch still overloads my memory.

The Cubano goes further than just a recipe though, there's a historic fight between the Miami and Tampa versions, with the respective Cuban diasporas debating on who makes it best (the Tampa version has salami, by the way).

Despite its popularity, the dish didn't originate in Cuba. It was developed by Cuban immigrants and tobacco workers in the early 1900s who needed an easy meal on-the-go.

Grilled Sandwhich Credit: Getty Images

I'm sharing my family's version of the Cubano, with just a couple of twists (like little bits of chicharrón), drizzled mojo, and of course, shoestring fries to add a crispy touch. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

1 lb loaf of Cuban bread (you can substitute for crusty Italian bread or gluten-free options)

2 tablespoons of yellow mustard

10 slices of thinly sliced Muenster cheese

1 pound of shredded roasted pork or leftover lechón

Optional: Chop small pieces of chicharrón from leftover lechón

Sliced dill pickles, to taste

10 slices of Black Forest ham

For the mojo:

3 cloves of garlic, mashed

2 tsp of lemon juice or sour orange

3 tsp of olive oil

salt and black pepper, to taste

Preparations: