3 Crystals for Channeling Wealth and Abundance in the New Year
As the new year rolls in, it's important to be surrounded by all the good vibes.
To help you set yourself up for success, we've compiled three crystals you can add to your collection to help you channel money, wealth and abundance in the upcoming months.
Green Jade
Green jade has long been known by the ancients as a gemstone that is great for channeling wisdom, harmony and abundance.
According to Healthline, green jade can also be useful for releasing any blockages from the heart chakra.
Citrine
Per The Spruce, citrines are primed for helping folks bring in prosperous energies and for manifesting wealth.
Citrines are also said to help the solar plexus chakra channel confidence.
Moss agate
Tiny Rituals asserts that this mighty little gemstone is great for channeling abundance and new beginnings—making it the ideal stone if you're looking to switch things up.