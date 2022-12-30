These three crystals will help you bring in some added prosperity to your life.

3 Crystals for Channeling Wealth and Abundance in the New Year

As the new year rolls in, it's important to be surrounded by all the good vibes.

To help you set yourself up for success, we've compiled three crystals you can add to your collection to help you channel money, wealth and abundance in the upcoming months.

Jade gemstones Jade gemstones | Credit: Getty Images / PHOTOSTOCK-ISRAEL/SPL

Green Jade

Green jade has long been known by the ancients as a gemstone that is great for channeling wisdom, harmony and abundance.

According to Healthline, green jade can also be useful for releasing any blockages from the heart chakra.

Citrine

Per The Spruce, citrines are primed for helping folks bring in prosperous energies and for manifesting wealth.

Citrines are also said to help the solar plexus chakra channel confidence.

Moss agate mineral gemstone Moss agate mineral gemstone | Credit: Getty Images / VvoeVale

Moss agate