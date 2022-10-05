For #HispanicHeritageMonth, the Crying in the Bathroom author talks about what it was like penning her latest book and how writing helped her feel seen.

Literature has a special ability to usher in catharsis. Many an author can speak to the empowerment they have found through the acutely unique process of writing a novel.

The skilled craft of writing—whether it's fiction, non-fiction or poetry—can also help us feel seen and provide an outlet for all the thoughts that keep us up at night.

Like the many authors and writers who came before her, Chica Boss Erika L. Sánchez can relate to this truth.

The New York Times best-selling author and poet tells People Chica, "I discovered poetry at a very young age and it made me feel so alive. It gave me the opportunity to be free in stifling circumstances. I became enamored with language because it gave me tools to define myself and make sense of the world."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica for Hispanic Heritage Month, Sánchez dives into what she learned about herself after writing her latest book Crying in the Bathroom and the sage advice she'd give her younger self.

Erika L. Sanchez, author of "Crying in the Bathroom" Credit: Adriana Diaz

With Crying in the Bathroom, you dove into your personal life and shared the struggles you experienced growing up. As an author, why did you feel that this was the next step in your journey?

Honestly, I feel that each book presents itself to me. After I completed Lessons on Expulsion and I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, I was asked to write an essay on ambition. That eventually became the title essay.

It felt freeing to write the literal truth. I just kept writing essays after that. I think it's important for young women to read books about what it means to be a Brown woman carving her own reality. The road is not linear and sometimes it's very ugly.

There is a central philosophy that all creatives understand to be true: with each project, they learn something new about themselves. What did Crying in the Bathroom teach you about yourself that you didn't know before you began writing it?

What I realized in writing this is that life is more complicated than I ever thought. People, too. Our traumas are so often deep and complex and require a lot of analysis in order to heal.

I also understood how important my ancestors are to me. I've come to see that they speak through me. That they are me. It gives me comfort to know I'm not alone.

Erika L. Sanchez's "Crying in the Bathroom" Credit: Penguin Random House

You've described your teenage self as a misfit. What is something present-day you would tell her about the journey that lay ahead of her? What aspects of her rebellious nature would you tell her to continue to nurture?

I've developed a lot of affection for my younger self. I feel like I'm parenting her now. Teaching young people and writing these books have helped me heal very deep wounds. The advice I would give her is to be her own friend.

Also, break up with whoever it is that she's dating. I would encourage her to always seek knowledge and that it's ok to be angry. That means she's paying attention to the world around her.

You are the proud daughter of Mexican immigrants. What is the greatest lesson you've learned from your parents that you've been able to apply to your life and career?

I resent that my parents were forced to be so resourceful due to unfair circumstances, but that is a skill that I've inherited. I know how to adapt and survive even in terrible circumstances. I know how to whip up a meal with very few ingredients, for instance. I learned that from watching my mother. I also know how to keep working even when things feel hopeless. Maybe that's a bit unhealthy, but it got me here.

Author Erika L. Sanchez and her family Credit: Courtesy of Erika L. Sánchez

Your debut YA novel, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, garnered you a lot of critical acclaim and propelled you to fame within the literary world. What was the great gift this experience gave you? What was the greatest challenge you faced?

The most beautiful part of the experience is learning how many Julias there are in the world. I thought I was the only one and it was so lonely. Now I understand that there are Brown and Black women everywhere who relate to this story.

The worst part of all the attention was the immense pressure I put on myself. I said yes to almost every request and that was part of my downfall. I kept working even when I was mentally unwell.

With Crying in the Bathroom, you've now jumped across three different genres: adult, young adult and poetry. Is there another genre that you'd love to experience? If so, what about it draws you to it?

I love writing in all forms, so I'm very open to different kinds of projects. I've been working on a children's book, but I'm taking my time because I want to get it exactly right. I also started to write a novel for adults. It's about an immigrant woman much like my mother, tías and other women I grew up with.

Being a novelist is not easy work. Why did you feel that this was a path you needed to embark on? What about writing and being an author touched your soul?

Author Erika L. Sanchez Credit: Courtesy of Erika L. Sánchez

Latinos thrive on community—it is something that we are taught from a young age. What has been the best advice you've received from someone in your community?

The truth is that I felt very lonely and misunderstood within my community as a girl. I didn't find my true community until I was much older and met Black and Brown writers who inspire me [and] who make me feel like I belong to something greater.

What is a piece of advice you'd offer aspiring authors about pursuing this career?