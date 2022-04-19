Katia Aveiro took to social media to share comforting words with her soccer star brother and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Since then, Katia Aveiro, the soccer's star sister, has taken to Instagram to offer some words of solace to the power couple as they go through this very trying and devastating time.

"I love you and my heart is with you," the vocalist wrote on Instagram., alongside a touching photo collage of Rodríguez and her brother. "May God take care of you and strengthen your journey every day. Our angel is already sitting on our father's lap."

In the special post, the 44-year-old singer made a sweet nod to their father, Dinis, who passed away in 2005 at age 52.

The soccer star's sister also shared some special words for their surviving newborn daughter. "And our little girl is here firm and strong and full of health, and she will show us every day that the only thing that matters is love…❤️," Aveiro continued.

The couple shared the devastating news of their son's passing in a joint statement via Instagram.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," they began. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

They have requested that their privacy be respected as they go through the motions of this great loss.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time," they continued. "Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."