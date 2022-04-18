The couple is mourning the loss of one of their twins and "are devastated."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are mourning the loss of one of their twins—a son.

On April 18, the couple shared the news in a statement on Instagram, where they requested that their privacy be respected as they go through the motions of this great loss.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," the couple began. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

The soccer star and model have been keeping fans in the loop of their pregnancy with the twins.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time," they continued. "Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

The couple, who share four children together—three which were conceived via surrogacy—shared the news that they were expecting twins, a boy and a girl, last October.

"We are delighted to announce that we are expecting twins," they said. "Our hearts are full, we are excited to meet you."

They also shared a sweet video where their family is popping balloons to reveal the sex of the twins.

The video shows Cristiano Jr., Alana Martina, Eva María and Mateo as they celebrate the upcoming arrival of their twin siblings.