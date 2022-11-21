The soccer star shared the heart wrenching pain he endured alongside his longterm girlfriend after the death of one of her twins earlier this year.

Months after the tragic death of his newborn son with Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo has shared the pain their family has suffered.

During an interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo revealed the moment they told their other children their brother had passed away.

"It was probably the worst moment I've passed through in my life...When you have a kid that you expect that everything will be normal," he told Morgan. "Georgina and I had difficult moments because we didn't understand why it happened to us. It was very very difficult to understand what was going on in that period of our life."

Rodriguez gave birth on April 18 to to twins, a boy named Ángel and a daughter named Bella Esmeralda. The twins were the fifth and sixth children added to their family.

"Gio arrived home and the kids start to say 'where's the other baby, where's the other baby?'" the star discussed as he teared up during the interview. "The kids start to say 'Where is the other baby….' " he said, adding he initially had a conversation with Cristiano Jr. before speaking to the other children.

He continued, "The other ones at the beginning at the table the kids start to say 'Mom where is the other baby?' After one week I say, 'Let's be upfront, and let's be honest with the kids, let's say that, Ángel, which is his name, he go to the Heaven'", he said. "The kids understand, we had chats at the table and they say 'Daddy I did this for Ángel' and they point to the sky. Which I like the most because he's part of their lives. I am not gonna lie to my kids, I say the truth, which was a difficult process."

The Manchester United player confessed the tragedy has brought him closer to his children and Rodriguez.