The eldest son of the soccer superstar is 12 years old.

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to celebrate life while on vacation with their five children.

This time, they're celebrating the 12th birthday of their eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., by showering him with love, care and heartfelt messages.

"Happy birthday my son! 🎂🎉😘 How does time go by so quickly…?! Will we still play together?! 🤔😅," Ronaldo wrote in a post with a photo of he and his son. "The most important thing is that you continue being the boy you are with a huge heart! Best of luck, puppy! Daddy loves you so much ❤️🙏🏽."

Cristianinho, the nickname given by his family, was the Portuguese soccer star's first child via surrogate. However, Rodríguez has been helping Ronaldo raise the young boy since 2016 as his mother.

"Here's to a happy day and a life full of wonderful moments," the Argentinian-born model wrote on Instagram. "Mom, dad and your siblings will keep walking, skiing, flying, swimming, sailing, dreaming, creating and enjoying our time with you by our hand. We are so proud of the little man you are becoming. We love you infinitely ❤️."

In the photos shared by the 28 year old, the family can be seen sharing special moments while on vacation, at home and at different stages of his life.

The Manchester United forward also shared a photo with his son on his Instagram Stories where they can be seen aboard a yacht in celebration of another year around the sun.