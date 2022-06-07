This #TastyTuesday our lifestyle writer is bringing you a simple recipe that merges her favorite Japanese dishes into something con mucho sazón.

Try This Latin Twist on TikTok's Viral Crispy Rice Topped With Spicy Salmon

I don't know about you, but for me, sushi and Japanese food are my go-to's for comfort food.

One of my favorite dishes of all time is spicy salmon or ahi tuna crispy rice. I love the crunch of the rice blended with the cool textures of the fish, scallions and hints of sesame oil.

As a Latina, I've also added some of my own variations to this dish, sharing my secret recipe with you this #TastyTuesday.

To give it a Latin twist, I've added jalapeños and cubed avocado to the salmon mixture to balance out the flavors. I've also chopped up some cilantro and sprinkled it on top for freshness. Enjoy!

Crispy Rice Salmon Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

For the rice

1 cup of sushi rice or short-grain rice (you can use arborio if you can't find sushi rice)

2 cups of water

1 tbsp salt

1 tsp sugar

15 ml of rice vinegar

1 tsp of sesame oil

1/8 cup of oil (for frying)

For the spicy salmon mixture

2 filets of sushi-grade spicy salmon

3 tbsp of mayonnaise

1 tbsp of Sriracha or Piri Piri hot sauce

2 tbsp of soy sauce

1 tbsp of sesame oil

1 tsp of sugar

1 tsp of lime juice

1 green onion, chopped

1/2 Hass avocado, cubed

1 jalapeño, part cubed and a few sliced for garnish

1/2 bunch of cilantro, chopped

Preparation: