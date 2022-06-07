Try This Latin Twist on TikTok's Viral Crispy Rice Topped With Spicy Salmon
This #TastyTuesday our lifestyle writer is bringing you a simple recipe that merges her favorite Japanese dishes into something con mucho sazón.
I don't know about you, but for me, sushi and Japanese food are my go-to's for comfort food.
One of my favorite dishes of all time is spicy salmon or ahi tuna crispy rice. I love the crunch of the rice blended with the cool textures of the fish, scallions and hints of sesame oil.
As a Latina, I've also added some of my own variations to this dish, sharing my secret recipe with you this #TastyTuesday.
To give it a Latin twist, I've added jalapeños and cubed avocado to the salmon mixture to balance out the flavors. I've also chopped up some cilantro and sprinkled it on top for freshness. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
For the rice
- 1 cup of sushi rice or short-grain rice (you can use arborio if you can't find sushi rice)
- 2 cups of water
- 1 tbsp salt
- 1 tsp sugar
- 15 ml of rice vinegar
- 1 tsp of sesame oil
- 1/8 cup of oil (for frying)
For the spicy salmon mixture
- 2 filets of sushi-grade spicy salmon
- 3 tbsp of mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp of Sriracha or Piri Piri hot sauce
- 2 tbsp of soy sauce
- 1 tbsp of sesame oil
- 1 tsp of sugar
- 1 tsp of lime juice
- 1 green onion, chopped
- 1/2 Hass avocado, cubed
- 1 jalapeño, part cubed and a few sliced for garnish
- 1/2 bunch of cilantro, chopped
Preparation:
- Cook your sushi rice the night before if possible. Rinse sushi rice well until water runs clear. Cook according to packaging instructions over the stovetop or in a rice cooker. In a separate bowl, whisk salt, sugar and rice wine vinegar. Once the rice is cooked, pour over and mix until fully combined, ensuring the rice is fluffy.
- Transfer your cooled cooked sushi rice to a sheet tray lined with plastic wrap or a baking dish. Layer the rice on it and flatten it out until it is even. Cover with wax paper and freeze for up to six hours. If you're in a pinch, you can place the baking sheet between two ice trays.
- Mince your sushi-grade salmon into small cubes, making sure the cubes aren't too large as they will fall off your rice cracker. In a separate bowl, mix your mayo, spicy sauce, lime juice, soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, jalapeño and green onion. Pour over your minced sushi-grade salmon, mix well and place in the fridge. When ready to use, chop up your avocado into small cubes and add them to the mixture.
- After freezing your rice, remove it from the container and slice it into cubes, rectangles or circles for frying. Heat a deep skillet with oil (enough to crisp rice, but not cover it) on high/medium heat. Do not let the oil overheat or you will burn the rice. Pan-fry, switching sides until both are golden brown. Remove and allow rice cubes to drain oil on a paper towel-lined dish.
- Add avocado to your spicy salmon mixture. Chop cilantro and set aside. Assemble your rice crackers with the mixture. Top with jalapeños and sprinkle cilantro on top.