The Cuban American entrepreneur shares with People Chica what inspired her to establish her business, Creations by Nathalie, and how others can do it, too.

People are often born with skills and passions that when practiced bring them a sense of peace. For Cuban American entrepreneur Nathalie Valdes, the leap of faith she took by leaning into her passion for designing and creating gave her something she could have never expected to have ever received in return.

Her business Creations by Nathalie designs and executes beautiful home decor that incorporates small plants such as succulents, air plants, and orchids to help bring a sense of peace to the homes of her clients.

"I have always been passionate about creating things and providing solutions to people's problems. However, it wasn't until I started selling my products on Amazon Stores that I truly felt fulfilled in my career," she tells People Chica.

Valdes continues, "Seeing the impact of my work on people's daily routines, their homes, and their happiness gave me a sense of purpose and motivated me to keep pushing forward. I realized that having my own business gave me the freedom to pursue my passions and make a real impact on people's lives, which is something I could never achieve working for someone else."

Below, the Latina entrepreneur also shared with People Chica how folks can incorporate more plant life into their homes as well as the advice she'd give fellow Latinas and moms about pursuing entrepreneurship.

Plant ornament by Creations by Nathalie Credit: Courtesy of Nathalie Valdez / Creations by Nathalie

Creations by Nathalie provides customers with beautiful home decor that incorporates things like orchids, succulents, and other plants. What drew your eye to this artistic pursuit?

Designing and arranging plants is a creative process that allows me to express my artistic side and create something beautiful and unique. It's a form of art that combines different elements like color, texture, and shape to create a harmonious composition. What I love about working with plants is the ability to bring nature indoors and create a sense of peace and tranquility in any space.

Plants have a calming effect and can help reduce stress levels, which is why incorporating them into home decor can be a form of self-care. By taking some time to care for your plants, you're also taking care of yourself and creating a healthy and nurturing environment. I believe that everyone can benefit from the beauty and serenity that plants bring, which is why I started Creations by Nathalie to share my passion with others using beautiful orchids and succulents.

When did you realize that starting your own business was the best way for you to experience a fulfilling career?

I have always been passionate about creating things and providing solutions to people's problems. However, it wasn't until I started selling my products on Amazon Stores that I truly felt fulfilled in my career. The positive feedback and reviews I received from my customers were so rewarding and made me feel like I was making a real difference in their lives.

Seeing the impact of my work on people's daily routines, their homes, and their happiness gave me a sense of purpose and motivated me to keep pushing forward. I realized that having my own business gave me the freedom to pursue my passions and make a real impact on people's lives, which is something I could never achieve working for someone else. Knowing that my work is appreciated and valued by my customers is what continues to drive me to create new and exciting products every day.

Plant ornament by Creations by Nathalie Credit: Courtesy of Nathalie Valdez / Creations by Nathalie

People sometimes feel that adding living plants to their home decor can be difficult as they have to remember what can be perceived as hectic watering schedules. But many of your Creations by Nathalie require very simple care. What are some easy ways folks can incorporate more plants into their homes?

There are easy ways to incorporate plants into your home decor, even if you're busy or don't have a green thumb. Our Creations by Nathalie succulent kits are a great option, as they're easy to make and fun to do by yourself or with your family or children. These kits come with everything you need to create your own arrangement, eliminating the stress of gathering materials yourself. Plus, we offer kits of all sizes to help you create small or large projects.

In addition, low-maintenance plants like succulents or air plants are great for those who want a touch of greenery without the hassle of frequent watering. Our terrariums can be placed on windowsills, shelves, or tabletops to add a beautiful touch to your space, and hanging plants or wall planters can also add visual interest. You can easily obtain our products through our Amazon Store, which is backed by the platform's reputation and millions of satisfied customers.

Incorporating plants into your home can not only enhance the aesthetics of your space but also provide a sense of relaxation and pride in caring for something beautiful. As a Latina entrepreneur, what has been your greatest triumph? What has been your biggest challenge?

One of my greatest accomplishments has been witnessing the growth and success of my business over the years. It has been an incredible journey to start something from scratch and see it flourish. However, balancing my personal and professional life, especially as a working mother, has been a significant challenge. Managing everything is not always easy, but I prioritize what matters most and focus on those things.

Moreover, I have been able to leverage the support of my family. My mother and brother are involved in the business to help prepare and fulfill orders, and my husband and I work together closely to run both the business and our household. We function as a team, and my husband is my partner in every aspect of our lives.

Plant ornament by Creations by Nathalie Credit: Courtesy of Nathalie Valdez / Creations by Nathalie

You're Cuban American and have roots that tie you to incredibly resilient people. What has been the greatest lesson your heritage and culture have taught you?

As a first-generation Cuban American, I have deep roots in a culture that values hard work, perseverance, and determination. My parents immigrated to this country with nothing, driven by a desire for freedom and a better life. They worked tirelessly to provide my siblings and me with the opportunities to succeed. From them, I learned that success doesn't come easy—it takes hard work, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to one's goals.

They instilled in me the importance of laying a strong foundation early on so that I could build a successful future for myself and not struggle like they did. Being the first in my family to graduate from a university, I have come to appreciate even more the sacrifices my parents made and the values they instilled in me.

Their sacrifice is something I will always be grateful for, and my success feels like a way to repay them for their hard work and dedication. These lessons have been invaluable in my life and continue to inspire me to strive for excellence in all that I do.

What is a piece of advice you'd give fellow Latinas and moms about pursuing entrepreneurship?

For Latinas and moms who are pursuing entrepreneurship, I would advise you to believe in yourself and your abilities. Though starting a business can seem daunting, with persistence and hard work, anything is possible. Seeking guidance and support from those who have experience in entrepreneurship can be invaluable, so don't hesitate to ask for help when needed. Most importantly, always remember that you have the power to achieve anything you set your mind to.

Plant ornament by Creations by Nathalie Credit: Courtesy of Nathalie Valdez / Creations by Nathalie

If you're considering selling a product, I highly recommend leveraging [Amazon Stores] to accelerate your business growth. Amazon Stores has a massive user base, and selling on their [marketplace] can expose your products to a wider audience with minimal marketing efforts. It's also an excellent way to test your products in the market and receive customer feedback.

Amazon Stores provides various tools and resources to help sellers succeed, and with determination and perseverance, your business can flourish on this platform. Therefore, don't be afraid to explore this option if it aligns with your business objectives. This is what has helped me grow my business and it will help you as well.

Latinas and moms should pursue entrepreneurship with a sense of purpose and passion. Starting a business is a significant commitment that requires a lot of hard work and dedication, so it's essential to have a clear vision of what you want to achieve and why you're doing it. It's also important to be flexible and adaptable to changes in the market and to continuously learn and improve your skills as an entrepreneur.

I would encourage Latinas and moms to prioritize self-care and to find a balance between their personal and professional lives. Starting a business can be overwhelming, but taking care of your mental and physical health is essential for long-term success. By taking care of yourself, you'll be better equipped to handle the challenges that come with entrepreneurship and to achieve your goals.