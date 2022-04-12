6 Tips From a Luxury Interior Designer on Creating a Sanctuary at Home
Furnishing a home is a very intimate and personal process, something that luxury interior designer Margarita Bravo understands well. People Chica asked the Venezuelan interior designer what were some of her top tips for creating the utmost zen of home spaces.
The 411 on Margarita Bravo
Margarita Bravo understands the power that a beautifully and thoughtfully decorated space can have on a person, which is why she has dedicated her career to curating spaces that are not only reflective of her clients, but that are also conducive to the follow of positive energy and vibes.
The Venezuelan-born interior designer loves to merge her heritage along with her NYC/Barcelona training to create home and offices spaces that her clients will love and cherish for years to come.
Designate a Wellness Area
Being able to have a space where you can ground yourself is something that is important to many. Whether you practice "quiet time" at the beginning or end of your day, having a space where you can achieve this is key.
Bravo explains, "Create an area that allows you to have quiet time. It can even be a corner of your room. Get a meditation chair like the Resonate Meditation Chair. Not only is it a meditation chair with vibration, light and sound, it is a beautiful statement chair."
Establish Your Home's Signature Scent
How your home smells adds to how you feel. Lighting candles or burning incense with scents like lavender, jasmine, vanilla or lemon, can actually help the body relax more, per homesick.
Bravo adds, "Create a custom signature scent for your house with infusers, hand soap, incense, etc. When I was in France, I visited Fragonard Parfumeur in Côte d'Azur, where you are able to learn and create a signature scent that represents you. Houseguests will always remember the time spent with you in your home by that smell."
Add Pops of Color or Patterns
If you're team neutral tones, using a punchy wallpaper can add a special feel to any room. Bravo suggests, "You can do an entire room or just an accent wall with a wallpaper made from natural fibers and textures or have a pattern with a scene from nature."
Embracing Neutral Tones
Going big and bold in terms of the colors you use in your home isn't always the way to go. Allure Painting Services notes that using a more neutral color palette can add warmth to your home.
Bravo explains, "Using neutral paint allows you the freedom to change the overall style of your room by adding color and patterns to fit your current mood. Bring the outdoors in with natural textures and fibers. You can add an indoor water feature, live greenery and get window treatments that allows you to bring in natural sunlight."
Light it Up!
Per Hampshire Light, good lighting can make all the difference in terms of your bodily function and mood. It can help improve your mood and regulate your circadian rhythm.
Bravo adds, "Having ambient, warm functional lighting can change your mood in an instance. Dimmers with warm, white light bulbs [are] an excellent and inexpensive way to change the tone of a room."
Incorporate Unique Pieces
Everyone loves having unique pieces in their home, something that Bravo encourages. "Add furniture with round features, avoiding straight linear edges for better energy flow," she affirms.