6 Tips From a Luxury Interior Designer on Creating a Sanctuary at Home

Margarita Bravo understands the power that a beautifully and thoughtfully decorated space can have on a person, which is why she has dedicated her career to curating spaces that are not only reflective of her clients, but that are also conducive to the follow of positive energy and vibes.

The Venezuelan-born interior designer loves to merge her heritage along with her NYC/Barcelona training to create home and offices spaces that her clients will love and cherish for years to come.