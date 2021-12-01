Before the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the globe, Dr. Katya Corado was working as as an infectious disease specialist treating patients with HIV.

As the world scrambled to find solutions to end the pandemic, the Peruvian doctor's expertise was called upon to help assist with the development of the coronavirus vaccine and its test trials. Her job was to recruit BIPOC's to ensure equitable vaccine effectiveness.

According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 has taken more than 770,000 lives to date and has affected Latinos disproportionately as they make up 26.1% of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Dr. Corado shared the impact of her work as the Co-Lead Investigator, Infectious Disease Researcher at the Lundquist Institute at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. She discussed the importance of involving Latinos in clinical trials in an effort to bridge the gap and ensure the community is receiving the care they need.

COVID research Credit: Getty Images

How did you get into COVID research and when did you start?

When COVID hit, it was impossible to not get involved. One of the reasons is when something like this happens, we know that all the energy possible has to be placed into finding ways to prevent [further] COVID infections as well as treatments for [those infections].

I started getting involved [around June 2020] with the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine trials. My role primarily was to make sure that our community was aware that clinical trials existed and to [help build some] confidence in [around it]. You probably understand that in the U.S. clinical trials are done with the majority of [testing patients being] white men. For example, you take medication that has only been studied in white men, and then you turn around and [tell a] 56-year-old Latina, 'Well, this medication worked in this population. I feel confident that's going to work in you.'

My role was to be able to recruit persons of color—Latinos [and] African-Americans—in the Los Angeles area [and] make sure that they understood [the] clinical trial and felt comfortable calling, asking questions and ultimately enrolling.

What is the Rise Above COVID movement?

COVID Credit: Getty Images

Rise Above COVID is a movement to make sure that the clinical trials that are open and enrolling from anywhere between vaccines to prevention to treatment trials are available to all communities [both in the] U.S. and internationally. It's really a movement to get people to understand the importance of clinical trials and how it will help us beat this pandemic.

When do you think this pandemic will end?

As you know, the protection that people get from any of the vaccines is excellent. We're talking about 90-95% protection, so vaccines are critically important.

We knew that we needed medication. [For example,] if you get the flu right now, you call your doctor and you say, 'Hey, I have these symptoms.' Your doctor [will say], 'I think you have the flu. Let me send your pharmacy medications to treat the flu.'

We need to get to that place with COVID 19. You get infected, you get tested, it comes out positive and then you will have access to medications that you can take to prevent the horrible outcomes of COVID.

COVID Card Credit: Getty Images

What would you say to those who haven't gotten the first dose of the vaccine yet?

There are certain studies that look at why Latinos are not getting the vaccine. So when we discuss this typically in our in our Latino community, we discuss what are the pros and cons of doing something to protect ourselves and doing something to protect our family.

I think one of the easier sells [for the vaccine] specifically for our community is saying, 'Hey, Karla, you would be fine if you got COVID 19 because you're young and healthy. But the reason that you're getting your vaccine is to make sure that your grandparents don't have to suffer.' It's like you don't do this sincerely to protect yourself—although you do—but you're doing it because you love your family and you want to make sure that they're safe.

I tell my patients [that my staff and I] have the vaccine. I would never offer you something that I think would make you sick. I have the vaccine because I need to protect you. If I'm in the hospital seeing COVID cases, I very easily could pick up the virus and bring it to you, and I don't want to do that.

What would you tell people who are who are hesitant about participating in a clinical trial for COVID?

vaccine young Credit: Getty Images

I would like our [community] to understand that we have come a very long way to make sure that the people who are working on these clinical trials are people from [within] our communities. I am an immigrant. I'm from Peru and I am now here in this country to make sure that the work is done appropriately in my own community.

There are a lot of check-ups and evaluations that we have to go through to make sure that whatever we are testing [or] doing the clinical trial on is safe for the person that's enrolled. Also, clinical trials are always volunteer-based, so no one's going to force you to continue. No one's going to [push] you into something that [where] you're not fully aware of what you're being given.