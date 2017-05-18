Couples in this part of the country say "I love you" faster than everyone else

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

Love is a universal experience we’ve all encountered at some point in our lives, but that doesn’t mean we all go about our romantic lives in the same way. In fact, that recent research shows that couples live out their love in a certain way depending on where they live. Brilliant Earth conducted surveys to find out how quickly people say “I love you” to one another, and the results may surprise you. Jaimie Herrmann, Director of Marketing at Brilliant Earth, chatted with HelloGiggles about why this is such an interesting topic.

“While no two relationships are the same, we were curious to investigate what relationship timeline trends are prevailing in 2017,” Herrmann tells HG. “The timeline was built to highlight the most surprising results and share the average timeframe for major events, like saying ‘I love you.’”

Research found that couples in the Northeast were 64 percent more likely than Southerners to say “I love you” after 2-3 months of dating.

Apparently, people in the Northeast region of the country were much quicker to whip out the big L-word, although we’re not exactly sure why. To put it into perspective for you, Brilliant Earth found that the average amount of time it takes for a couple to say “I love you” is around 4-6 months. This could be due to a number of factors in each region of the country, like how many individuals people date on average, how many of them are searching for long-term relationships, or how quick they are to move in together.

Maybe we’ll never really know the reasons why couples in the Northeast are so quick to say “I love you,” but we know where we’re headed if we’re in need of some extra affection.