Embody Tico Culture and Pura Vida With These 7 Tips for Visiting Costa Rica
Costa Rica can be summed up in one word: paradise. It is rich with beaches and natural landscapes that give visitors an opportunity to vacation relaxed and carefree. For #WanderlustWednesday, People Chica wants to help you embrace Costa Rica's Pura Vida lifestyle with these tips.
Visit During the Dry Season
Unless you're a lover of rainy weather, the best time to visit Costa Rica is during it's "dry" season from mid-December to April.
Although this is a peak time for tourists, you'll stay dry and the temperatures will be perfect with plenty of sunshine.
Pack Light and Comfy
The Costa Rican landscape is rich with rainforests. This Central American country boasts lush landscapes as well as volcanoes and beaches on both its Caribbean and Pacific side.
It tends to rain a lot, so make sure to pack an umbrella, raincoat and water-resistant shoes.
If you're going to explore various terrains, you may also want to bring comfortable clothing that is breathable, as well as layers to keep you warm.
Enjoy Regional Traditional Cuisine
Due to its tropical weather and ample rainfall, Ticos enjoy some of the best food in the Latin American continent.
Typically, meals include rice, beans or gallo pinto (white rice cooked in black beans) along with a meat of choice.
Depending on the region you may find different kinds of salads, tostones, ripe plantains and for breakfast, fried cheese!
If you're along the coastline, enjoy delicious fresh fish and seafood.
Explore the Volcanoes
Love volcanoes? In Costa Rica you can take your pick. There are around 61 dormant volcanoes in addition to their active ones.
There are currently five active volcanoes in Costa Rica: the Turrialba, Poas, Arenal, Rincon de la Vieja, and Irazu.
Take a trip to Arenal or one of the other volcanoes for incredible views, hikes and thermal waters.
Get Lost in the Cloud Forest
Head to Monteverde and venture into in the Cloud Forest. The Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve is home to more than 100 species of mammals, 400 species of birds and 1,200 amphibians and reptiles.
The habitat also provides shelter for jaguars, ocelots, pumas, oncillas, margays, and jaguarundis.
Visit Sky Walk bridges in Monteverde to enjoy nature with an aerial view.
Catch Some Warm Rays
Costa Rica has beaches on both the Caribbean and Pacific side, so you'll never run out of beaches.
Some of the most visited spots include Manuel Antonio National Park, Jaco and Tamarindo.
Go Chase Waterfalls
Enjoy the richness and stunning nature of waterfalls after hiking through the rainforest or exploring nearby terrains.
La Fortuna, La Paz, Rio Celeste, Nauyaca and Bajos del Toro are among some favorites.