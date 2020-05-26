Costa Rica Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage

On Tuesday, Costa Rica became the first country in Central America to legalize same-sex marriage. The decision came almost two years after the Costa Rican Supreme Court declared banning gay marriage unconstitutional in August 2018. Congress finally lifted the ban at midnight. Alexandra Quiros and Dunia Araya were among many gay couples who tied the knot on Tuesday, celebrating a romantic wedding in Heredia.

(Photo by EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP via Getty Images)

This is a victory for the LGBTQ+ community in Central America, a region where machismo and conservative views on family and religion have long reigned. Costa Rica is the first Central American country to legalize same-sex marriage, but it’s the sixth in Latin America. Argentina, Ecuador, Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay, and parts of Mexico have also made it legal.

Newlyweds Alexandra Quiros (C) and Dunia Araya (R) stand before a lawyer during their wedding in Heredia (Photo by EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP via Getty Images)

To celebrate the news, many same-sex weddings were broadcast on Costa Rican television as part of the "I Do" campaign. “It gives us so much joy,” the campaign’s director, Gia Miranda, told the Associated Press. “The only thing that could win with this is Costa Rica and in general, love.”