Cosculluela Goes on Racist Rant Against Black Lives Matter Protests

While going live on Instagram this weekend, Puerto Rican artist Cosculluela shared his views on the protests going on in the United States and upset many of his fans in the process. “Dark-skinned [Puerto Ricans] aren’t black,” he said. “Black people are from Africa. The ones here aren’t from Africa."

He also claimed that systemic racism doesn't exist in Puerto Rico. “That’s a racial problem they have over there," he said, referring to the U.S. "Let them kill themselves over there. That affects the economy here."

After waking up to very understandable backlash, the singer took to social media to apologize. "I hereby write to you to present a public apology to all those who in one way or another were offended by my expressions on the live yesterday," he wrote on Instagram. "I want to clarify that what I wanted to say regarding the events that have taken place after the death of George Floyd are expressed incorrectly."