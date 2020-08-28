New Study Shows Coronavirus Deaths Have Risen Among Young and Working Latinos

The Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at UCLA also found that the death rate for middle-aged Latino COVID-19 patients is 25 times higher than it is for young Latinos.

On Thursday, a new study done by the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at UCLA showed that coronavirus death rates among Latinos of working age in California has risen in the past three months. Researchers looked at three groups of Latinos ranging from ages 18 to 69 in the time period of May 11 through August 11.

According to their findings, the death rate is at its highest among middle-aged Latinos, with 54.73 deaths per 100,000 people; that's about 25 times higher than the death rate for young adults. "Anything that threatens the stability of our economy, like COVID-19's inroads into the working-age population, needs to be taken seriously," David E. Hayes-Bautista, a health policy professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health who co-authored the report, said in a statement. "The virus is falling on the working-age population, and the young Latino population is disproportionately represented in this demographic."

"As the coronavirus works its deadly way into every nook and cranny of California's population, its victims' profiles become clearer and clearer: they are the unsung essential workers," Hayes-Bautista continued in the report, co-authored with Paul Hsu, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. They pointed to "farm workers who feed California, truck drivers who transport the state's goods, meat and vegetable packers, the grocery industry's shelf stockers and checkout clerks, construction workers, automobile mechanics, gardeners and landscapers, bus drivers, office cleaners, nursing home attendants, and others who toil day and night to keep California functioning" as the population most affected by the virus.