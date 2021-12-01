The Coolest Gift Ideas for the Busiest Women in Your Life
This year, get the superwoman in your life a gift that will be truly useful for her busy lifestyle.
Giving Back
Choosing this set which includes four sheet masks, a facial lotion and an eyes and face moisturizer all made with botanic extracts you'll be taking care of yourself but also you'll be helping children in need. 15% of the gift box net sales go to Street Child to further support children education project in Somalia.
Inna Organic x Street Child Winter's Tale Holiday Gift Box: Stories Untold. $89.99. innaorganic.co
Portable Workout
No gym membership, no prob; Evelyn Lozada designed this kit for all women who want a challenging home workout or sweat session when traveling. You'll just need willpower to be in shape!
BX Glow Pure Energy Fitness Kit. $68. bxglow.com
Not For Walking But...
This Carolina Herrera fragrance is the boldest statement a woman could wear. A stiletto bottle design that holds sweet notes of jasmine, fragrant cocoa nuances and vibrant hints of Tonka bean. The perfect cocktail for the strong and daring woman on your list.
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum. $98 for 1.7oz. sephora.com
On wheels
This classic styled skateboard is back and rolling. Perfect for commuting or just leisurely rolling around the block.
Retrospec Quip Cruiser Skateboard. $33.99. retrospec.com
Must-Have Bundle
Clarisonic closed its doors in 2021 but you might still get one of their famous facial brushes. This clever brush removes dirt, oil and makeup 85% better than wipes as well as firming your skin with targeted treatment heads.
Clarisonic Mia Smart Ultimate Gift Set. $135. currentbody.com
Makeup Sorcerer
Create the most captivating looks with this luxury trio, perfect for any skin tone. Including iridescent eyeshadows, liner duo and mascara, it's the ultimate kit for a glowing, party-ready gaze!
Charlotte Tilbury Bigger, Brighter Eye Secrets - Limited Edition Eye Kit. $109. charlottetilbury.com
Beauty Ritual
Heals, shrink your pores and evens fine lines. Gentle enough for the most sensitive skin, this bundle is a complete skincare routine comprised of four powerful steps that work together to achieve your most radiant glow.
Aavrani Rose Ritual Set. $150. aavrani.com
Pro-Tech Tool
Need help to make your social media content shine? This light ring —entirely customizable in brightness and temperature— will be your best ally. No tripod needed and easy to fold down into its custom-designed travel case.
Glamcor Galileo Ring Light. $395. glamcor.com
On the Go
Running all day from one place to another should never be your hairdo's enemy. This set has everything you need —even a cordless flat iron!— to help you win that fight and keep your locks perfect.
GHD Unplugged Travel Gift Set. $350. ghdhair.com
Always Handy
We all have that friend with an overflowing schedule with no time for a stop at the nail salon. This nail file which includes four interchangeable heads will make it easy to shape, smooth, polish, and shine your fingernails any time of the day.
Bellasonic 4-in-1 Rechargeable Electric Nail File Set. $79.95. bellasonicbeauty.com