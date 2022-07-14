From the perfect smoothie and paleta to the most idyllic burger, these culinary maestros want to help make the most of your summer grub.

4 Must-Have Cookbooks You Need to Rock Your Summer Meals

Summer is all about food, fun and familia.

Figuring out what recipes to make can sometimes be a bit of a hassle when you have several palates to cook for.

Fret not, the below four cookbooks have you covered. For our #Bookmarked series, we are featuring four cookbooks that are here to rock tummies everywhere.

Plate of freshly barbecued corn on the cob and herbs Credit: Getty Images / 10'000 Hours

¡Buen Provecho! by Ericka Sanchez

Looking to dip your toes into recipes with bolder, more robust flavors? Then Sanchez's cookbook is the place for you to be. Learn how to make all the delicious Mexican classics like chilaquiles verdes (and rojos), aguachile negro, calabacitas rellenas de queso panela and more.

¡Buen Provecho!: Traditional Mexican Flavors from My Cocina to Yours, $20.99, Amazon

Aguas Frescas & Paletas by Ericka Sanchez

What would summer be without some incredibly delectable and tasty agua frescas and paletas? Sanchez knocks it out of the park with her innovative combinations and flavors that will delight even the pickiest of eaters.

Aguas Frescas & Paletas: Refreshing Mexican Drinks and Frozen Treats, Traditional and Reimagined, $19.99, Barnes and Noble

food you love by Rorie Weisberg

Looking for recipes that will make you feel energetic and satisfied this summer? Weisberg's cookbook gives you a step-by-step breakdown of how to make recipes that are suited for all the varied palates you'll be hosting this summer.

Food You Love: That Loves You Back, $34.19, Amazon

Making Smoothie Magic 2.0 by Keon Davis of Smooth n Groove

Everyone knows that smoothies are game changers—Davis' recipe book has got it all. Make your summer smoothie that much "smoother" and groovier with this Atlanta native's signature recipes.