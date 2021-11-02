The iconic Chuck Taylor sneakers have been revamped with sugar skulls and colorful patterns to commemorate the traditional Mexican celebration.

Converse Teams Up With Mexican Street Artist to Celebrate Day of the Dead

Converse is joining the celebration of Día de los Muertos by teaming up with Mexican illustrator, graphic designer, and street artist Edgar Saner Flores to release a new model of their Chuck 70 and Chuck Taylor All-Stars.

"In honor of Día de Muertos, we've updated the best ever Chuck 70 with bold calavera (also known as sugar skull) prints," the brand said on their website.

The collection features colorful patterns and diverse sugar skulls that showcase traditional elements of the commemorative date.

Día de los Muertos is a tradition that originated in Mexico and is celebrated from November 1st to the 2nd. The festivities honor the memories of deceased friends and family and are also a joyful celebration of the circle of life through traditional dishes, costumes, ofrendas (offerings), and altars. In some regions of the United States with a high density of Latino or Mexican descendant residents, the tradition has progressively integrated as an extension of Halloween parties.

In 2003, the date was proclaimed and added to the UNESCO Intangible Heritage: Arts and Traditions of the World list.

Converse DoD Converse Dia de los Muertos | Credit: Courtesy of Converse

This is not the first time Converse has teamed up with Saner. In 2020, he was selected as part of Converse's "City Forest" initiative to create a mural titled "Eternal Life."

"We are so happy to share this collaboration that celebrates one of Mexico's most important traditions and that we enjoy so much," Saner wrote on Instagram. He explained that the collection was "born out of the mural" he painted a year ago.