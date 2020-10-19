Congressional Hispanic Caucus Questions Trump Administration on Increased ICE Arrests

In a letter to Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, 22 members of the caucus expressed concern over an increasing number of arrests made by ICE.

On Friday, in a letter to Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, 22 members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus expressed concern over the increasing amount of arrests made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in California, North Carolina, and Illinois over the last few weeks.

In the letter, the group also criticized the apprehension of more than 170 immigrants this month in Philadelphia, Denver, Seattle, New York, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, which are all sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement agencies.

"This shows an irresponsible disregard for the health and safety of both ICE agents and immigrant communities," the lawmakers said in the letter. "Throughout this health crisis, ICE has consistently mismanaged health protocols at its detention facilities ... instead of providing appropriate medical care and ensuring that ICE facilities are not overcrowded and unsanitary."

Image zoom Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Hispanic Caucus Chairman Joaquin Castro said Donald Trump and his administration are "weaponizing the power of the state to inflict cruelty on immigrants and their families to whip up racial resentment." "This will be a losing political strategy. Latinos and immigrants have always been his go-to scapegoats, but now President Trump has a clear record of failure, abdicating his fundamental responsibility to protect the American people from a pandemic that has killed over 218,000 Americans," Castro told NBC News in a statement. "Folks are not afraid of their neighbors, they're worried about contracting the coronavirus and lacking access to the same health care as the President."

Image zoom David McNew/Getty Images

The same week as the sanctuary city arrests, ICE launched a billboard campaign in Pennsylvania that showed the faces of six immigrants who had been recently arrested then released by local authorities in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. ICE claimed in a news release that the six immigrants in the campaign were not in the country legally and five of them had been charged with crimes including public intoxication, disorderly conduct, robbery, and aggravated assault.