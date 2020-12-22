Congress Passes Legislation to Create a National Latino Museum

On Monday, Congress approved legislation to start the process of creating a national Latino museum in the United States as part of the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill that President Donald Trump is expected to sign. "We have overcome tremendous obstacles and unbelievable hurdles to get to this historic moment, but as I've said before, Latinos are used to overcoming obstacles," said Senator Bob Menendez, who co-sponsored legislation to create the National Museum of the American Latino with Senator John Cornyn.

"As a first-generation Cuban American, I know what it's like to feel invisible in a nation where Latinos are seldom celebrated," added Menendez, a Democratic senator from New Jersey. "I am enormously proud of my role in getting this legislation over the finish line and cannot wait until the day when I can take my granddaughters to visit the National Museum of the American Latino in our nation's capital."

Representative Joaquin Castro, who is chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, shared his reaction to the historic news. "Latinos have contributed significantly to the success of the United States while overcoming systemic discrimination," he said. "Now, our stories will have a new home with a Latino Museum on the National Mall."

The new bill includes language that agrees not to portray any single political ideology in its exhibits so as to reflect the diversity of the Latino experience. Supporters have been trying to get congressional approval for the museum since 1994. The last new museum added to the Smithsonian, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, opened in 2016 after first being proposed in the 1920s.