All About Cardi B's Beef With El Gordo y La Flaca Reporter Gelena Solano

Cardi B exploded in a live video on Instagram, lashing out at El Gordo y La Flaca (Univision) reporter Gelena Solano. The Dominican American rapper decided to spend her day off going to a spa in Washington Heights with her parents and her baby Kulture. That’s where she was approached by the entertainment reporter, who tried to get an interview with the singer’s dad. The “Press” singer called Solano the ‘B’ word on the video and told her she “doesn’t know how to do her job” and accused Solano of “stalking” her.

“I love El Gordo y la Flaca, I love this show…but the way that you work, you lady, you are not professional! I’m literally getting off my car, the door is not even closed, and you see that I’m with my daughter and I’m with my dad and you put a camera. I turn around and there’s a camera and a mike in my mouth. You don’t know how to do your job!”, the singer said. “That’s not how it works when I’m with my child.”

Image zoom David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The rapper added: “My parents, they don’t like to be on camera. Back in the day I always used to post my parents and it got to the point that certain people were stalking me and that freaked my parents out.” The Dominican American star added that her family asked her not to be in the press. “I really want to call her a b*&%*. She got in my dad’s way. Now if my dad was to punch her or shove her out of the way, he would be wrong. That’s when I came and I started bucking at her because I just told you: I don’t want my f*&%$** parents on camera!” Cardi B said she decided to then go home and not get her scheduled massage.

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images; John Lamparski/Getty Images

Solano reacted to Cardi B’s statements exclusively with Peopleenespañol.com: “In reality, we have regulations. I have been doing this for over 15 years. I will not start recording a baby without her mother’s consent, that never happened and I would never do it. According to the reporter, she saw Cardi B’s dad from far and recognized him. “I didn’t recognized her because she wasn’t produced,” Solano added about the rapper.

Solano, who is also Dominican, assures she was polite to the singer. “I asked her how she was, how she was feeling, and thanked her for being part of the Dominican Republic and defending Dominicans and she tells me that she is in no condition to talk, that I’m a woman like her and she was with her dad and daughter.” Solano says she then put her microphone down and agreed to do what Cardi asked. “I am a lady and I wasn’t going to start arguing with her or anyone else in the street…We never filmed images of her daughter and if she felt attacked, then I apologize to her.”