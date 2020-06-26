Latinx Artists Join Forces to Stand With the Black Lives Matter Movement

Announced this week, Conciencia Collective is a new alliance against racial and social injustice with participation from more than 35 people from the Latin music industry, including activists, journalists, managers, publicists, lawyers, directors, and personalities who are showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The group will host weekly online dialogues about current affairs, with the first one happening Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m. in partnership with Mitú. Titled "Conciencia Talk," the first episode will feature Afro-Latinx artists Goyo (from ChoQuibTown) and Rafa Pabón. “I'm talking to you as a Black woman, rapper, singer, born in South America. In an invisible region, a jewel in my country; a Black village," Goyo said in a press release. "The experiences that we Black women live change you from the moment you leave your home. Society reminds you that at home, you live in a protected space. At home, we are educated with tools to go out into a racist world."