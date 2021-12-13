Tune in on this #MotivationMonday for five podcasts that will add an extra dose of laughter to your week.

The holiday season can cause a lot of stress and anxiety. Growing demands, visits from family members and even the pressure of setting intentions for the upcoming year can get your heading spinning.

This week People Chica is bringing on the support of an ally that has never let us down—laughter. These comedic podcasts dive into life's daily issues while giving it that much needed twist.

Expert comedians and storytellers share personal anecdotes, tackle social issues and bring us a different perspective on the lemons that life gives at us.

For our #MotivationMonday series, People Chica is highlighting five podcasts that will help you get those endorphins flowing.

1. Estirando el chicle by Carolina Iglesias and Victoria Martín

Every week this Spanish-language podcast tackles topics that drive both hosts insane (in a good way) dripping with Iglesias and Martín's unique sense of humor. They share from their experiences and invite other women question the ridiculousness of the status quo.

2. La hora feliz by Cojo Feliz and Tío Rober

If you're ready to laugh your butt off, then tune in to La hora feliz. Hosted by Cojo Feliz and Tío Rober, this Spanish-language podcast is a comedic kaleidoscope. Each episode dives into different topics ranging from urban cultures to lack of sleep. No topic is safe from this comedic pair.

3. Why Won't You Date Me? by Nicole Byer

Byer is bringing the fun back into dating with her Why Won't You Date Me? podcast series. Every week she invites comedians, ex-lovers, celebrities, friends and relationship experts to interview them on their dating life as she figures out what to do with her own.

4. Sooo Many White Guys by Phoebe Robinson

In her podcast, Robinson wants to highlight the successes of thriving musicians, actors, writers and comedians who are all BIPOC. She is "tired of being the token black woman in an ocean of white dude comedians," which is why she's using her podcast to shine a light on people of color.

5. The Guilty Feminist by Deborah Frances-White