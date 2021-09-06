The model and actress has been reported alive after being hospitalized in critical condition for ingesting a tainted batch of cocaine that killed three others.

Comedian Kate Quigley has been reported as doing "ok" after being hospitalized for taking a tainted batch of cocaine that killed three others, including comedian Fuquan Johnson.

Friend and fellow comedian Brian Redban shared a screenshot of a text message exchange with the actress and model on Sunday, "I'm alive. I'm not doing great. But I'm ok," she wrote.

TMZ reported Johnson died after taking the drug laced with fentanyl at his home in Venice, Los Angeles. The other two victims found dead at the scene were Enrico Colangeli and Natalie Williamson.

Kate Quigley-Fuquan Johnson Credit: Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Quigly was hospitalized and in critical condition, with fellow comedians and fans expressing wishes for her fast recovery on social media.

"You would be hard-pressed to find anyone in the world of comedy that is as sweet as @KateQFunny," comedian Steve Byrne tweeted. "I am sending lots of LOVE, positive mojo, and prayers her way. God rest the souls of Fuquan Johnson and the other gentlemen. Much respect to anyone I share the stage with."

According to Medline, Fentanyl, the painkiller used to lace the cocaine the victims ingested, is more potent than heroin and is typically used for cancer patients or to treat breakthrough pain. The drug has been a factor in the deaths of other artists, including Prince, Tom Petty, and Mac Miller.