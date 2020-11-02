I Tried This Jennifer Lopez–Approved Hair Product, and It Gave Me Perfect Curls

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There's little to say about Jennifer Lopez that hasn't already been said. The Bronx native has broken new ground for Latinas in the entertainment industry since she first emerged as a multi-hyphenate powerhouse. Along the way, she's served more showstopping looks than one could ever count, from her iconic "Jenny From the Block" cargo capris to the feathery Puerto Rican flag she wore during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

Needless to say, I'd never turn down a chance to emulate J.Lo's beauty. So when hair care brand Color Wow invited me to try the exact hair product she used in her recent music video with Maluma, I jumped at the chance — and I'm so glad I did. I may not be an international superstar, but Color Wow's Dream Coat for Curly Hair gave me the best hair of my life.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Color Wow Dream Coat for Curly Hair Mist, $24, amazon.com

Lopez's hairstylist, Chris Appleton, told Vogue that he used this hydrating mist to create her wavy pompadour look for the Wolf of Wall Street–inspired scene of the "Pa' Ti + Lonely" video. Thankfully, though, you don't need a professional stylist to reap the benefits of this product. On my first trial run, I spritzed the Dream Coat all over my soaking wet hair and combed it through with a Denman brush to evenly disperse the spray from roots to ends. After air-drying for a few hours, I was left with the ringlets of my dreams, all without applying a single drop of gel or curl cream.

Image zoom The author after using Dream Coat. | Credit: Courtesy of the Author

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers are equally as obsessed with this moisturizing mist; many cited its uniquely lightweight texture as a major selling point. "This stuff is amazing if your curls appear dried out or frizzy," one reviewer wrote. "I spray this on my hair after I've towel-dried it, scrunch, and let air-dry. My curls are soft and bouncy (not stiff or crunchy). Works great as a refresher spray also the next day."

"I have very thick, coarse curly hair. This product tames my curls and makes them soft and defined," wrote another. "I have been looking for a product like this for 25 years."