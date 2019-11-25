Colombian singer Juanes also expressed his concern on Instagram, advocating for peaceful change and compassion. "It fills me with hope seeing the awakening of the collective conscience, [people] lifting up their voices to demand what is fair. At the same time, it fills me with rage and frustration to see the systematic violence used to deviate and delegitimize the peaceful demonstrations, and seeing how some groups want to see the country in chaos," he wrote on Instagram. "I think of Dilan and his family, but I also think of all the police officers and their families. It's not easy for anyone."