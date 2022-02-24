In a new ruling, the South American country's top court legalized abortion up to 24 weeks of gestation.

A new dawn has arrived for reproductive justice in Colombia, as the country's highest court legalized abortion for up to 24 weeks of pregnancy on February 21.

The decision comes after several years of protesting and outcries from women asking for a policy change in the areas of health care and safe access to abortion care in the historically conservative and predominantly Catholic country.

The South American country joins Argentina, who legalized the procedure in late 2020, and Mexico, where the Supreme Court decriminalized abortion in September 2021. Other Latin American countries such as Cuba and Uruguay have allowed abortions without restrictions for several years, with Cuba decriminalizing abortion in 1979.

Before the current ruling, abortion was only permitted in Colombia under the strict parameters of fetal deformity, rape or the expecting mother's life was in danger.

According to figures from the Guttmacher Institute, under the previous strict parameters Colombian women routinely faced unnecessary barriers to legal abortion care and resorted to clandestine procedures, with an estimated 400,400 induced abortions performed in 2008—of which only 322 were reported as legal procedures.

Women who were reported to have received an illegal abortion could face up to three years in prison.

"We were trying to get the complete decriminalization of abortion...but this is still a historic step," said Cristina Rosero, a lawyer for the New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights, per NPR. "Our challenge now is to ensure that this ruling is implemented," she added.

The advocacy group was among five organizations that banded together to file a lawsuit in 2020 to Colombia's high court so that the policies on the country's abortion laws would be reviewed.

In the lawsuit, arguments were made that the restrictions placed on abortion care discriminated against women from lower income areas who found it difficult to carry out legal abortions due to limited access to doctors, psychologists or lawyers who could assist them in getting the procedure safely.

Additionally, Causa Justa, a coalition of abortion rights groups, was among others that submitted a petition to the high court stating that the criminalization had shed such a negative light on abortion that even under legal parameters women were being prevented from getting one, threatened by the fear of being jailed and resorting to clandestine options instead.

"These barriers affect mainly women living in rural and remote areas, low-income women, adolescent girls, women and girls living in situations of armed conflict and victims of gender violence, including physical and sexual violence," the Causa Justa petition said.

For now, under the court's ruling, waves of celebration for this step forward in reproductive justice were heard from Mexico to the tip of the Patagonia, with green handkerchiefs waving in the air.