Boost Your Collagen Intake Each Morning With This Mango Smoothie Bowl Recipe
Enriched with botanicals and antioxidant fruits, this #TastyTuesday smoothie bowl is packed with nutrients your skin will love.
Since I turned 28 earlier this year I've become more and more interested in finding plant-based collagen alternatives for my skin.
As a food lover, I love cooking recipes that use ingredients that are derived from botanicals and can be added to my favorite meals seamlessly. So, upon finding Anima Mundi's Collagen Booster, I was excited to try it out with one of my favorite personal recipes: my signature mango smoothie bowl.
As a favorite post-workout meal or breakfast of mine, I use frozen mango chunks, vegan protein powder and coconut milk.
I like to top it with coconut flakes, goji berries, chia seeds or any other fruits and seeds I have around my kitchen. Enjoy!
Credit: Getty Images
Ingredients for Smoothie:
- 1 cup frozen mango chunks
- ¾ cup coconut milk (or any other plant-based milk)
- ½ medium frozen banana
- 1 teaspoon Anima Mundi Collagen Booster Super-Fruit Bliss
- 1/2 cup vegan protein powder (Vanilla)
Ingredients for Toppings:
- ½ cup of blueberries
- 1 tablespoon of chia seeds
- 1 tablespoon coconut flakes, or more to taste
- 1 tablespoon of flax seeds
- 1 tablespoon of goji berries
Directions:
- Combine frozen mango chunks, milk, frozen banana, protein powder and collagen booster.
- Pour smoothie into a bowl. Garnish with blueberries, chia and flax seeds, flaked coconut, and goji berries.