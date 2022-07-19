Boost Your Collagen Intake Each Morning With This Mango Smoothie Bowl Recipe

Enriched with botanicals and antioxidant fruits, this #TastyTuesday smoothie bowl is packed with nutrients your skin will love.
Por Karla Montalván Julio 19, 2022
Since I turned 28 earlier this year I've become more and more interested in finding plant-based collagen alternatives for my skin.

As a food lover, I love cooking recipes that use ingredients that are derived from botanicals and can be added to my favorite meals seamlessly. So, upon finding Anima Mundi's Collagen Booster, I was excited to try it out with one of my favorite personal recipes: my signature mango smoothie bowl.

As a favorite post-workout meal or breakfast of mine, I use frozen mango chunks, vegan protein powder and coconut milk.

I like to top it with coconut flakes, goji berries, chia seeds or any other fruits and seeds I have around my kitchen. Enjoy!

Ingredients for Smoothie:

  • 1 cup frozen mango chunks
  • ¾ cup coconut milk (or any other plant-based milk)
  • ½ medium frozen banana
  • 1 teaspoon Anima Mundi Collagen Booster Super-Fruit Bliss
  • 1/2 cup vegan protein powder (Vanilla)

Ingredients for Toppings:

  • ½ cup of blueberries
  • 1 tablespoon of chia seeds
  • 1 tablespoon coconut flakes, or more to taste
  • 1 tablespoon of flax seeds
  • 1 tablespoon of goji berries

Directions:

  • Combine frozen mango chunks, milk, frozen banana, protein powder and collagen booster.
  • Pour smoothie into a bowl. Garnish with blueberries, chia and flax seeds, flaked coconut, and goji berries.
