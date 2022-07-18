Collagen Chronicles: What You Need to Know to Protect it and Produce More
Collagen has been having a serious moment. From finding it in topical skin care products to the numerous over-the-counter supplements, folks can find it everywhere. For this installment of #SkinDeep, we looked into the efficacy of the popular ingredient.
The Basics
Collagen is a protein found in our skin that gives it shape, structure and keeps it looking plump.
Nourish by WebMD cites how in addition to the benefits it provides your skin (i.e. elasticity), it also helps protect your joints as well.
Why More Collagen?
Starting in our 20s, our skin naturally produces less collagen, which can be worsened by the sun, smoke and other environmental factors.
If we can add more, we may be able to keep our skin wrinkle-free and prevent sagging.
Topical Options
Here's the issue—individual collagen molecules are big, and they can't properly penetrate our skin's barrier, making adding them to the skin a challenge.
Collagen peptides have become a lot more common, but there isn't a lot of research proving they truly stimulate production.
Oral Supplements
On the other hand, there have been recent studies that show taking collagen peptides orally can improve skin elasticity, but the results are quite limited and there's still a ways to go when it comes to research.
Your Super, Plant Collagen Powder, $26.99, amazon.com
But You Have Options
Whether in powder form or in a liquid, you'll find that the market has several options for consumption.
Just make sure that you do your due diligence and read up the ingredients.
Full Body Impact Collagen, 30-day supply, $45.99, fullbodycollagenprotein.com
Should You Ditch Creams?
Not necessarily—collagen creams still do a great job hydrating your skin, improving its barrier and preventing fine lines.
First Aid Beauty, Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream, $42, sephora.com
Preventing Loss
Your best bet when it comes to collagen is making sure you don't lose any more than your body naturally makes.
SPF can help make sure sun damage and UV rays don't break down your existing collagen.
Supergoop, Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40, $36, sephora.com
Extra Boost
If you're looking for a skin care ingredient that can help boost collagen production, retinol is a great bet.
Additionally, foods like bone broth, egg whites and fish are a great source of naturally occurring collagen.
Paula's Choice, CLINICAL 1% Retinol Treatment, $60, sephora.com
More Than Skin
Like with SPF, fighting off collagen loss is about more than just looks—it's about your overall health.
Nourish by WebMD explains that not only is it in your skin and joints, but collagen can be found in your blood and muscles as well.