Collagen Chronicles: What You Need to Know to Protect it and Produce More

Por Laura Acosta Julio 18, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

Collagen has been having a serious moment. From finding it in topical skin care products to the numerous over-the-counter supplements, folks can find it everywhere. For this installment of #SkinDeep, we looked into the efficacy of the popular ingredient.

The Basics

Credit: Getty Images

Collagen is a protein found in our skin that gives it shape, structure and keeps it looking plump.

Nourish by WebMD cites how in addition to the benefits it provides your skin (i.e. elasticity), it also helps protect your joints as well.

Why More Collagen?

Credit: Getty Images

Starting in our 20s, our skin naturally produces less collagen, which can be worsened by the sun, smoke and other environmental factors.

If we can add more, we may be able to keep our skin wrinkle-free and prevent sagging.

Topical Options

Credit: Getty Images

Here's the issue—individual collagen molecules are big, and they can't properly penetrate our skin's barrier, making adding them to the skin a challenge.

Collagen peptides have become a lot more common, but there isn't a lot of research proving they truly stimulate production.

Oral Supplements

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

On the other hand, there have been recent studies that show taking collagen peptides orally can improve skin elasticity, but the results are quite limited and there's still a ways to go when it comes to research.

Your Super, Plant Collagen Powder, $26.99, amazon.com

But You Have Options

Whether in powder form or in a liquid, you'll find that the market has several options for consumption.

Just make sure that you do your due diligence and read up the ingredients.

Full Body Impact Collagen, 30-day supply, $45.99, fullbodycollagenprotein.com

Should You Ditch Creams?

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Not necessarily—collagen creams still do a great job hydrating your skin, improving its barrier and preventing fine lines.

First Aid Beauty, Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream, $42, sephora.com

Preventing Loss

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Your best bet when it comes to collagen is making sure you don't lose any more than your body naturally makes.

SPF can help make sure sun damage and UV rays don't break down your existing collagen.

Supergoop, Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40, $36, sephora.com

Extra Boost

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

If you're looking for a skin care ingredient that can help boost collagen production, retinol is a great bet.

Additionally, foods like bone broth, egg whites and fish are a great source of naturally occurring collagen.

Paula's Choice, CLINICAL 1% Retinol Treatment, $60, sephora.com

More Than Skin

Credit: Getty Images

Like with SPF, fighting off collagen loss is about more than just looks—it's about your overall health.

Nourish by WebMD explains that not only is it in your skin and joints, but collagen can be found in your blood and muscles as well. 

