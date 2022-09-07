The actor took home the award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Euphoria.

Coleman Domingo took home his first Emmy on September 4 at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys for his role in HBO's original series Euphoria.

After accepting the award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Ali, the drug sponsor that helps Zendaya's character Rue work through drug addiction, Coleman spoke proudly to reporters about his Latin roots.

"I've been doing more history on my family, especially my father's side, they're from Belize and Guatemala and all over Central America and I feel very proud," he said.

Colman Domingo at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy

"I'm sure they're screaming in the streets for me. They're very proud of me being a part of this and representing not only Afro-Latinos but also representing humble people from West Philadelphia as well. You know, working-class parents and stepfathers and mothers, so I think I represent so many of them, so it feels really good," he added.

The actor also shared an emotional message on Instagram honoring his family, loved ones and fellow Euphoria cast and crew members.

"For every one who loves me. For every working actor who may not get his shine, just keep showing up and doing the work. Your shine is coming. Keep on finding artists that you build worlds with. One of my greatest is Sam Levinson, my family," he started. "Thank you for Ali. He is a gift not only for me but for many."

Adding, "No actor does it alone, so thank you to my incredible scene partners @zendaya @iamnikaking and @stormreid. Thank you to @hbo and all of the producers, artists, craftsman and departments that pour their love into @euphoria."

Remembering his parents during his big moment, Coleman honored what he considers their greatest gift to him.

"This is dedicated in memory of my parents who gave me the most incredible gift…an imagination," he said.

The Candyman star closed with words of encouragement to aspiring artists, urging them to continue fighting for their dreams.