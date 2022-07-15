Get Energized With This Refreshing Cafe-Inspired Summer Cocktail
The Cool Quisqueya cocktail brings together the best of summer and coffee in one delectable drink.
Calling all coffee lovers! Who said you can't have your favorite cafecito in cocktail form?
Whether it comes as a martini or a tequila drink, the incorporation of coffee can be game-changing.
Casa Dos Chicas Cafê Cibao has created this refreshing recipe using their delicious Dominican coffee, which is every coffee lover's dream. Enjoy!
Credit: Casa Dos Chicas Cafe
Ingredients:
- Double shot of espresso using Casa Dos Chicas Cafê Cibao
- 1.5 ounces of Vanilla Syrup (simple syrup with vanilla)
- .75 ounces of Blanco Tequila
Preparation:
- Brew Casa Dos Chicas Cafê Cibao in a moka pot/greca. Let coffee cool before pouring it into a shaker.
- Add in your choice of blanco tequila and vanilla syrup. Shake all ingredients in a shaker full of ice.
- Serve in a glass mug over a large ice cube.