The Cool Quisqueya cocktail brings together the best of summer and coffee in one delectable drink.

Get Energized With This Refreshing Cafe-Inspired Summer Cocktail

Calling all coffee lovers! Who said you can't have your favorite cafecito in cocktail form?

Whether it comes as a martini or a tequila drink, the incorporation of coffee can be game-changing.

Casa Dos Chicas Cafê Cibao has created this refreshing recipe using their delicious Dominican coffee, which is every coffee lover's dream. Enjoy!

Cool Quisqueya Credit: Casa Dos Chicas Cafe

Ingredients:

Double shot of espresso using Casa Dos Chicas Cafê Cibao

1.5 ounces of Vanilla Syrup (simple syrup with vanilla)

.75 ounces of Blanco Tequila

Preparation: